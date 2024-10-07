The Michigan football team made its second quarterback change of the season on Saturday as they handed the keys to the offense over to Jack Tuttle. Tuttle provided the Wolverines a spark as their 14-0 deficit quickly changed to a 17-14 advantage, but a couple costly turnovers from Tuttle in the second half led to Washington beating Michigan. Still, head coach Sherrone Moore thinks that Tuttle gives the team the best chance to win, and it sounds like Tuttle will be the guy against Illinois on October 19th.

“I think right now he gives us the best chance to win,” Sherrone Moore said during Monday's episode of Inside Michigan Football. “We'll continue to process that as an offense, as a team, but that looks like the direction we're heading.”

Jack Tuttle came in during the second quarter of Saturday's game. He went 10/18 through the air for 98 yards, one touchdown and one interception. He also lost a fumble. Michigan lost to Washington 27-17.

Bringing Tuttle in is a move that Michigan fans have been wanting. The season started with Davis Warren starting at QB, and things went south pretty quickly. Warren actually made some decent throws, but his decision making wasn't there, and it led to way too many turnovers. Michigan fans were calling for Alex Orji to get a turn, and that's exactly what happened.

Orji got his first start against USC, and Michigan got a huge win in that game. However, Orji didn't do anything in the passing game. He had just 32 yards through the air, but the threat that he brings in the run game changed the dynamic of the offense, and the Wolverines ran the ball exceptionally well against the Trojans.

Unfortunately for Ojri, the lack of passing ability caught up to him and teams figured out that they could completely sell out to stop the run. That happened against Washington, and the offense had no success before Tuttle came in.

Jack Tuttle definitely gave the offense a spark on Saturday, but his turnovers in the fourth quarter were incredibly costly. They both gave Washington a short field to work with, and the Huskies came away with 10 points off of those turnovers. Michigan lost the game by 10 points.

Those turnovers will be something to keep an eye on. Tuttle needs to take care of the football, or Michigan will have to make another change. That's the most important thing for him.

Michigan is on a much-needed bye week during week six, then it sounds like Tuttle will make his first start on October 19th in a top-25 matchup at Illinois.