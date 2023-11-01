The Michigan football sign-stealing scandal continues to development, and Stephen A Smith is the latest to call for punishment.

The perception of the Michigan football program has changed quite a bit in recent weeks. On the field, the Wolverines are one of the best teams in the country as they have dominated every game they have played in. Michigan is 8-0 and ranked #3 in the country, but they are now dealing with an NCAA investigation due to alleged sign-stealing. Connor Stalions, a low-level staffer for the Wolverines, was suspended with pay because of the situation. It was discovered that he has bought tickets to numerous college football games across the country in recent years, and he gave the tickets to other people so that they could film the sidelines of future Michigan opponents.

On Wednesday, numerous ESPN staff members began taking shots at the Michigan football program, and they are demanding action from the Big Ten to stop the Wolverines from going to the College Football Playoff. It was interesting to see from people like Paul Finebaum as he originally sided with Michigan, but his stance has apparently changed. Another prominent ESPN personality that spoke on the situation was Stephen A Smith, as he talked about it on First Take.

“You need to bring the momentum, the heavy hand of the conference down upon that program,” Stephen A Smith said. “… If they don't give you answers to your liking, you make moves to make sure they don't represent the conference in the CFP.”

At this point, it's very unlikely that the NCAA investigation is solved before the end of the season. These things drag on for a long time, and even if they issue a punishment to Michigan today, the Wolverines would have 90 days to respond, and that would take us into the offseason.

The Big Ten, however, could step in, but that also seems unlikely. There are so many things that are uncertain in regards to the situation, and there's not much that will happen until we get answers to a lot of questions.

Michigan will return to action this weekend as they will be at home taking on Purdue.