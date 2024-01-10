Trente Jones is leaning toward the NFL.

Another fantastic season of college football came to a close last night as the Michigan football team finished off their perfect season and took down Washington football 34-13 to claim their first national title since 1997. The Wolverines had quite the roller coaster of the season with the sign-stealing investigation mixed in there, but nothing derailed their year, and Michigan is now on the mountaintop of college football. The Wolverines are now headed into the offseason, and a lot of players have NFL decisions to make.

One Michigan football player that has a decision ahead of them is veteran offensive lineman Trente Jones. Jones is a senior, but he doesn't have to leave for the NFL. However, he has been with the Wolverines for awhile now, and they have accomplished everything that there is to accomplish since he arrived on campus. Nothing is set in stone, but Jones is leaning towards a departure for the NFL.

“(Heading to the NFL Draft) is what it’s feeling like right now,” Trente Jones said after the game, according to an article from Blue By Ninety.

Michigan fans would love to get an experienced offensive lineman like Jones back for another year, but it doesn't seem likely. Jones has truly given his all to this program, and it sounds like he's ready to go into the next chapter of his football career. If this was his last game with the Wolverines, then it's time to get ready for the draft.

“Prepping for the NFL Draft, becoming the best offensive lineman I can be, and being prepared for the next level,” Jones said about his next steps. “Trente has grit, Trente is for the team, he’s selfless, and he’s gonna double-team that s**T out of somebody,” He said while laughing after the game. That's what Jones wants NFL scouts to know.

Jones has recently seen his role on this team become more important as he wasn't an original starter on this offensive line that is one of, if not the, best offensive lines in the country. However, senior captain Zak Zinter went down with an unfortunate leg injury in the regular season finale against Ohio State, and he was done for the year after that. That's when Jones took over, and he thinks that he performed well in the most crucial games of the season.

“I knew — in me — that I had it in me,” Jones concluded. “And now it’s (out there) for everybody to see. I knew at the end of the day that I had that DAWG in me for sure.”

If this is the end of his Michigan career, Jones is going out a winner. He came to this program during a rough time as the Wolverines were in a Big Ten title drought and a beating Ohio State drought. Jones was part of the crucial build in this program, and he helped Michigan win three Big Ten titles in a row, beat Ohio State three times in a row, and most importantly, he helped Michigan win a national championship.