Michigan football's talented roster is getting more looks from NFL scouts.

Michigan football fought off a long-running comeback attempt by the Washington Huskies on Monday night, winning the national championship with a 34-13 victory in Houston.

The Wolverines didn't dominate the game like they have so many of their previous opponents, but their strength, intestinal fortitude and resolve were tested early and often against Michael Penix Jr. and a high-flying Washington football team.

Four possible Jim Harbaugh replacements were mentioned should he leave the Wolverines for the National Football League. National college football analyst Paul Finebaum was forced to eat crow after Michigan defied his predictions en route to the school's 12th national championship.

Michigan's 34-13 win tested the team from special teams to offense to defense.

Here are four players whose draft stock was impacted by the victory:

1. Donovan Edwards-

The former five-star prospect from West Bloomfield, Michigan showed once again that he has what it takes to play his best in the big games.

Edwards is a 6-foot-1, 210 pound running back who is a great receiver out of the backfield with a knack for explosive runs in big games.

The junior took a backseat to star running back Blake Corum for most of the season.

Now he has a choice to make as to whether he'd like to take his talents to the NFL or play another season as the likely feature back for Jim Harbaugh's team.

The Michigan football star Edwards had 104 yards rushing and two touchdowns vs. the Huskies. Don't think that NFL scouts didn't take notice, as it was impossible to miss Edwards' speed and vision cutting through a pile of humanity into the open field, as he did against Ohio State last season in Columbus, Ohio.

Expect Edwards to become a 3rd or 4th round pick if he declares for the draft. With his unique skillset, he could rise higher, perhaps into the second round with a stellar showing at the 2024 NFL Draft Combine if a team really falls in love with him.

2. Kenneth Grant-

Three hundred and thirty-nine pound defensive tackles don't grow on trees, and they typically don't come from the state of Indiana, either.

Grant was a three-star prospect coming out of high school who has blossomed into a force in the middle of the Wolverines' defensive line. With a sack of Michael Penix Jr. during crunch time of Monday night's championship game, Grant showed what Michigan fans already knew: he is the real deal as a middle-clogging, run-stuffing defensive tackle.

Most fans and scouts didn't realize Grant could rush the passer like he did on Monday; now they know. Grant could become a second round pick or better by the time he declares for the next level of his football career. He had 3.5 sacks this season for the Wolverines and did so quietly along a talented and powerful front seven in Ann Arbor.

3. Will Johnson-

Another second-year player, Johnson won Defensive MVP honors against the Huskies as part of a smothering, active and aware Michigan pass defense.

His interception vs. Penix Jr. to start the second half was the stuff legends are made of, and helped turn the tide back in Jim Harbaugh's team's favor.

One more time for this Will Johnson catch 🔥

Johnson was already a surefire first round pick. After Monday's Michigan football game against stud wideout Rome Odunze, he's likely to receive consideration as a top ten pick.

McCarthy's performance in the title game is a tricky one to evaluate.

On one hand, he won Michigan football the game, and made key plays at the right times. On the other hand, he only threw for 140 yards on 10-of-18 passing.

Looking back at the game film, McCarthy didn't have a whole lot of opportunities to connect in the deep passing game. Coordinator Sherrone Moore went with a conservative plan that work exceptionally well .

For an NFL team looking for a game manager, leader and winner who can move the chains with his feet, the Michigan football living legend McCarthy looks like a shrewd pick at this point in time.

He will be a controversial figure come draft time when he does declare; expect him to be off the board by the time the second round rolls around at the absolute latest considering his stellar 27-1 college record with the Wolverines. An early first round selection is not out of the question, depending on how well he does at the NFL Draft Combine.