Week four of college football is almost here, and it's shaping up to be a good one. There are numerous matchups happening this weekend between ranked teams, and the game of the week will be in South Bend between Ohio State and Notre Dame. This is one of the biggest non-conference battles of the season. While these two teams have a very difficult out of conference test, that isn't the case for everyone. This season, Michigan football and Georgia both have a pretty easy slate outside of conference play, and former Ohio State head coach Urban Meyer recently shared his thoughts on that kind of scheduling.

“Look at the team up in Ann Arbor,” Urban Meyer said on Urban's Take With Tim May. “You shouldn’t be allowed to play that schedule. Georgia is playing a schedule that, at the end of the day, you’re supposed to be penalized for that, and they’re not. ”

With the current state of the College Football Play0ff, that type of scheduling has become quite common. Teams know that if they lose two games, they likely won't make it. For teams like Michigan football and Georgia, if they can win their conference even with one loss, they'll likely be in, so it has created a ‘why risk it?' type of attitude.

“So why would Ohio State play this game?” Meyer continued. “Well, because it’s the right thing to do, it’s for the fans, it’s for the good of the game. It’s for everybody.”

Michigan played Notre Dame every season up until the series ended in the mid 2010s. Last season and this season are the first years that the Wolverines haven't had a power five team on their non-conference schedule since then, but it still clearly ruffled Meyer's feather. We'll see if that scheduling strategy ends up paying off the Wolverines this season.