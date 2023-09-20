Jim Harbaugh will be on the sidelines coaching the Michigan football team this week as the Wolverines host Rutgers to open up Big Ten play. Michigan is currently 3-0 after beating East Carolina, UNLV and Bowling Green to begin the season. The Wolverines didn't have any trouble in the first few weeks without Harbaugh as the coach, but it will certainly be good to have him back this week against Rutgers. As for Harbaugh, he recently did an interview on the Big Ten Network, and the suspension allowed him to see the game differently. Harbaugh now has a changed mindset on on a lot of things.

“Just seeing things through a different lens, multiple things, really,” Jim Harbaugh said in the interview. “But one I shared is just watching the shows like yours, watching the commentators doing the games, the different shows before and after the games, I never really see those. Just how good you guys are, how much you know. You report what you see and you know a lot of football. I just had a very good perspective of that.”

Harbaugh went on to discuss the difference between his normal viewing experiences compared to what he's done the past few weeks watching his Michigan team play. After three weeks, it seems like Harbaugh's perspective has changed quite a bit.

“And there are a lot of positives, just real truth that I enjoyed listening to and watching,” Harbaugh continued. “I’m used to kind of, you play the game, it’s like being in a dentist chair getting root canal done on you for three hours. Have the postgame press conference, and you’re just kind of hit with all the, ‘what about this and this thing and this thing and this thing?’ And then the same thing on Monday, a list of the negatives. But I have a whole new perspective on that. You guys are really tremendous. Learned a lot just listening to some of the experts, and the fans are right on, too.”

For anyone that knows Harbaugh, his new stance is a bit of a surprise, but it will likely be loved by the media. Harbaugh is back, and it will be interesting to see how Michigan football fares this weekend with him on the field.