ANN ARBOR, MI – Michigan football head coach Sherrone Moore has decided to move on from offensive coordinator Kirk Campbell. The Wolverines had one of the worst offenses in FBS football this season, and Tight Ends coach Steve Casula will serve as the interim OC for the bowl game before Moore conducts a search for a replacement. A team spokesperson confirmed the news with a statement that was sent to the media on Tuesday evening.

“University of Michigan J. Ira and Nicki Harris Family Head Football Coach Sherrone Moore announced Tuesday (Dec. 3) a change in leadership, relieving offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Kirk Campbell of his coaching duties,” the statement read. “Tight Ends Coach Steve Casula will serve as the program’s offensive coordinator on an interim basis. Moore will conduct a national search for a new offensive coordinator for the Wolverines.”

Michigan finished the regular season with 128th best total offense in the country out of 133 teams. Sherrone Moore and Kirk Campbell have a good relationship as they have worked together for multiple years, but Moore thinks that this is for the best.

“After a thorough assessment of our offense, I made the decision to relieve Kirk Campbell of his duties and move in a different direction,” Moore said. “This was a decision that I felt was in the best interest of our football program. I want to thank Kirk for his hard work and dedication to the university, Michigan Football and our student-athletes. I wish him well in his future coaching endeavors.”

This search is a big one for Moore, and after this year's offensive struggles, this is a hire that he needs to get right.

The Michigan football team has one game left this season as they will be going bowling after finishing the regular season 7-5. The Wolverines will find out where they are headed after conference championship weekend wraps up.