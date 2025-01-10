The Michigan football team received some big news for the 2025 season as captain Max Bredeson announced that he will return next year. Bredeson is a fullback and often doesn’t get a lot of credit from the casual fan, but he has been one of the most important players on this team in recent years. Getting him back is huge for the Wolverines.

Max Bredeson announced the decision in an Instagram post on Wednesday. He shared a video and a message for Wolverine nation.

“Team 146 let’s do it,” Bredeson said. “Go blue.”

We all know that the Michigan football team loves to run the football and that isn’t going to change despite bringing in the top quarterback in the 2025 recruiting class. The Wolverines want to dominate in the trenches, and Bredeson is a big reason why they have been able to do that in recent years.

Bredeson and Michigan didn’t have the season that they wanted in 2024, but they finished strong and have a lot of momentum coming into the 2025 season. The Wolverines finished with a 7-5 record, but they ended the year with wins against #2 Ohio State on the road and #11 Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl.

The Michigan football team ended up finishing the year with one of the best defenses in the country despite a shaky start. The Wolverines should be strong on that side of the ball again next year, so with a good offense, this team can be scary good just like they were in 2023. Getting a guy like Max Bredeson back is huge in that regard.

Michigan certainly took a step back this season, but that was expected after the head coaching change. Now, we are seeing the Wolverines recruit at a high level, and they are getting some of their best players back for the 2025 season, like Bredeson. The future is looking bright for head coach Sherrone Moore in Ann Arbor.