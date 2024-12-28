The Michigan football team is just a few days away from finishing up their season as they will take on Alabama in the ReliaQuest Bowl on New Year's Eve. As we near the game, key players are announcing their decisions on their future. Linebacker Ernest Hausmann made his choice on Saturday and told reporters at practice that he will be back for the 2025 season. This is huge for Michigan as Hausmann is one of the best players on this defense.

“Michigan LB Ernest Hausmann confirmed he will return to the Wolverines in 2025,” Alejandro Zúñiga said in a post.

Ernest Hausmann has now been with the Michigan football team for two seasons. He started his college career at Nebraska in 2022 and he was an immediate impact player for the Cornhuskers. Hausmann finished with 54 tackles and one sack as a freshman.

Just like at Nebraska, Hausmann had an immediate impact when he joined the Wolverines. In 2023, Hausmann racked up 46 total tackles. He had another impressive year this season as he finished with 82 total tackles, two sacks, one pass defended and one interception.

A lot of people thought that Hausmann would test the NFL waters after this season, but he wants to run it back with Michigan for his senior year. He has already accomplished a lot in two seasons with the Wolverines as he is 4-0 against Michigan State and Ohio State, a Big Ten champion, a Rose Bowl champion and a national champion.

Michigan is still waiting on some key players to make their decisions, but they have now gotten a couple crucial guys on defense to return. Ernest Hausmann is definitely one of them. The Michigan defense really started to find a groove late in the season and they played fantastic during the final few weeks. If the Wolverines can get their offense back to a productive level in 2025, they should be a contender in the Big Ten.