The Michigan football team picked up one of their top remaining targets on Wednesday as four-star linebacker Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng announced his commitment to the Wolverines. Owusu-Boateng announced his commitment on ESPN2 and he had hats for Michigan, Colorado, USC, Notre Dame and Ohio State on the table. He decided that he wants to go to Ann Arbor to play for Sherrone Moore and the Wolverines.

“BREAKING: Four-Star LB Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’2 210 LB from Manassas, VA chose the Wolverines over Colorado.”

Nathaniel Owusu-Boateng had a message for the nation upon his commitment.

“Holistically Michigan was the best fit for me, THOSE WHO STAY WILL BE CHAMPIONS!” Owusu-Boateng said.