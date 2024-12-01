The Michigan football team picked up a massive win against Ohio State on Saturday, and now the Wolverines are celebrating a big recruiting win as four-star safety Jordan Young has flipped from Clemson. Michigan has been scorching hot on the recruiting trail, and there has been a lot of chatter about more commitments coming. Young's commitment is one of a few dominos that was expected to fall before signing day.

“BREAKING: Four-Star Safety Jordan Young has Flipped his Commitment from Clemson to Michigan, he tells me for @on3recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’1 185 S from Monroe, NC had been Committed to the Tigers since November 2nd.”

Jordan Young has a short and sweet message for Michigan football fans after his commitment.

“Let’s do it, Go Blue!” Young said.

Young is a four-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #150 player in the 2024 class, the #5 athlete and the #6 player in the state of North Carolina. Young currently attends Monroe High School in Monroe, North Carolina. He is the 20th commit in the 2025 Michigan football recruiting class.

“A twitched-up, three-phase playmaker that has done plenty of damage on the offensive side over the years, but projects best as a safety at the next level with his awareness, range and ball skills,” 247 Sports' Andrew Ivins said of Young in his scouting report. “Limited third-party verified information available exiting his junior season, but owns some of the top triple jump markers in the 2025 cycle. Comfortable working in an off-man alignment with the break anticipation to create takeaways. Fires into the alley taking good contain angles and has the foot speed to close gaps in pursuit.”

Jordan Young has experience at numerous positions, and that should help him excel at the college level.

“On the leaner side at this stage, but has displayed the strength and lateral spring to be an effective short-area tackler,” The scouting report said. “As a wide receiver, has proven to be a tough cover on vertical routes with the juice to create after the catch. Should be viewed as a potential impact player at the Power Four level with multi-year starter upside. Could be deployed in a variety of different alignments, but skill set suggests he might find most success as a split safety.”

Sherrone Moore led his Michigan football team to a massive win on the field, and that leads to big wins in recruiting. Year one didn't exactly go to plan for Moore, but the future looks bright for the Wolverines as this 2025 recruiting class is looking good.