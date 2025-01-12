Michigan football watched Alex Orji go from starting quarterback to portal entry. The Wolverines now will watch him pursue the starting job at UNLV.

The former starting QB is joining the Rebels, he told Hayes Fawcett of On3.com on Saturday evening. He's heading to the place that watched Hajj Malik-Williams emerge as a dynamic ignite the Rebels' offense in coming over from Campbell University.

The senior Malik-Williams spearheaded UNLV's second straight run to the MWC title game. He also supplanted Matthew Sluka during the season, who entered the portal amid a much publicized NIL move.

Orji heads to Sin City with two years of eligibility remaining. The 6-foot-3, 235-pounder will also join new head coach Dan Mullen and his first UNLV team ahead of 2025.

Michigan plugged Alex Orji to start before 2024

Orji originally was lined up to replace national champion and first round talent J.J. McCarthy in 2024. Even with Davis Warren gunning for the role of QB1 for the defending champs.

Orji, though, ends up starting just three games total for the Wolverines. Warren handled the bulk of the snaps for a Michigan team that finished 8-5 overall — taking seventh overall in the Big 10 Conference.

Orji saw limited action against Fresno State to start the season. He completed just one pass out of two attempts. Head coach Sherrone Moore trusted Orji's legs more against the Bulldogs — as Orji handled five QB keepers and racked up 32 yards. Michigan rolled to the 30-10 home win in Ann Arbor.

The native of Sachse, Texas never attempted 20 passes in a single game. He attempted 18 passes against Minnesota on Sept. 28. Orji finished with a season-best 86 yards that day too against the Golden Gophers. Michigan, though, turned him loose more as a running option.

Orji carried the football 57 times and tallied 269 yards, averaging 4.7 yards per game. He settled for 150 yards, three touchdowns and two interceptions as a passer. Now, he gives Mullen his first potential QB1 in his transition to Rebels head coach.