Three-star wide receiver Jamar Browder has been committed to NC State since June, but the Michigan football team is making a hard push to flip his commitment. It seems like Browder certainly has some interest as he took a recent visit to Michigan despite his commitment to NC State. Now, it's looking like the Wolverines have a real chance to earn his commitment.

“Michigan has a ‘real shot' to flip WR Jamar Browder from NC State,” Steve Wiltfong said in a post.

Jamar Browder is a three-star recruit according to 247 Sports. He is the #776 overall player in the 2025 recruiting class, the #118 wide receiver in the class and the #102 player in the state of Florida. Browder currently attends Santaluces Community High School in Lake Worth, Florida. Here is what Andrew Ivins of 247 Sports wrote in his scouting report on Browder:

“Also plays basketball,” Ivins wrote. “Averaged 5.2 ppg and 5.1 rpg as a 10th grader. 2023: Caught 39 passes for 730 yards and 14 TD as a junior. Helped Santaluces make regional semifinals of Florida’s 4M playoffs. 2022: Finished sophomore campaign with 18 catches for 406 yards and 5 TD.”

Colleges like to see when athletes play both sports, and excel in them. Browder plays basketball, and that is definitely something that coaches are paying attention to.

In terms of who needs this commitment more between the Michigan football team and NC State, it's definitely the Wolfpack. The Wolverines currently have the #15 class in the country, and NC State has #55 class in the country. The Wolfpack need to hold onto this commitment from Browder.

NC State has zero five-stars in their 2025 class, two four-stars and 14 three-stars. Michigan has zero five-stars, 12 four-stars and four three-stars. The Wolverines are doing well on the recruiting trail right now, and NC State needs to do better.

We'll see if NC State can hold this commitment from Jamar Browder, but he clearly has some interest in Michigan. It will be interesting to see where he ends up.