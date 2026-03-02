For the most part, the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE went without a hitch, though rising Superstar Kiana James suffered a wardrobe malfunction during the women's Chamber match.

Fans pointed out the botch on social media (via People). James wore a two-piece outfit during the match, and the top allegedly slipped at one point, exposing her chest.

Apparently, WWE did not censor the moment by cutting to black. This caused somewhat of a stir online amongst fans. Luckily, the moment was brief, and the match moved on.

Did Kiana James' wardrobe malfunction affect the 2026 WWE Women's Elimination Chamber?

James did not win the Women's Elimination Chamber match. She started the match against Tiffany Stratton, the eventual runner-up. James would eliminate Alexa Bliss during her time in the match.

However, after 16 minutes, James was eliminated by Raquel Rodriguez, who also eliminated Asuka. James, a recent NXT call-up, was impressive in her limited action.

The Elimination Chamber match was won by Rhea Ripley, who is now on a collision course with Women's Champion Jade Cargill at WrestleMania 42.

How the other women factor into WrestleMania 42 is unclear. With about seven weeks to go until WrestleMania 42 kicks off in Las Vegas, expect storylines to ramp up soon.

James was drafted to the WWE main roster in April 2024 from NXT. She has since aligned herself with Women's United States Champion Giulia, representing her.

On the men's side, Randy Orton punched his ticket to WrestleMania 42 by winning the Chamber match. He last eliminated Cody Rhodes, his former protege, to secure the win. The match was wild, with Seth Rollins returning from injury to reveal himself as the masked man.

There were two other matches on the Elimination Chamber card. First, AJ Lee challenged Becky Lynch for the Women's Intercontinental Championship. She won the title by submission, ending Lynch's second reign with the title.

Lee's husband, CM Punk, successfully defended the World Heavyweight Championship against Finn Bálor in the penultimate match.