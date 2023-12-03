Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy said the Wolverines dedicated their win over Iowa in the Big Ten Championship to lineman Zak Zinter.

Michigan quarterback J.J. McCarthy says the team was especially motivated to win the Big Ten championship over Iowa because of the player who wasn't able to be on the field with them. McCarthy said the team dedicated the game to offensive lineman Zak Zinter, who is out for the season after getting hurt during the Michigan-Ohio State game.

“Being a leader on this team just enlivens all of us to go out there and do our best and play for him,” McCarthy said, per ESPN. “When [Harbaugh] made this game for him, we were doing it for him, it just brought another level of urgency and motivation to go out there and do it for him.”

Zinter is Michigan's most experienced offensive lineman, having started more than 40 games for the school. He suffered a broken leg against Ohio State and underwent surgery Nov. 25. Zinter traveled to the championship game to accompany his teammates and went to midfield with Michigan's captains for the pregame coin toss. Zinter was also presented the Big Ten championship trophy, per ESPN.

Michigan routed Iowa in the Big Ten championship Saturday, winning 26-0. The Wolverines are now once again headed to the College Football Playoff. The school ran the table in the regular season for the second straight year, and Michigan is getting another chance to win the national title after a sign-stealing investigation eclipsed the program for much of the season.

Michigan now waits to find out who its opponent will be in the CFP. Head coach Jim Harbaugh is back with the team after sitting out due to a suspension from the Big Ten Conference.