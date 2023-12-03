Michigan football running back Blake Corum is excited for his team and its impact on the Michigan football program.

Michigan football running back Blake Corum wants people to know how much impact this year's team has had on the program. The team is entering the College Football Playoff for the second straight year undefeated. Corum thinks that's a special accomplishment.

“We've changed the narrative, how people look at Michigan,” Corum said, per ESPN. “Back-to-back-to-back, it feels great. We hold ourselves to such a high standard that we must accomplish those goals.”

Corum has a right to be excited. The running back tied a program record for rushing touchdowns, with 55, after the Wolverines routed Iowa in the Big Ten championship on Saturday. But Michigan football still has more work to do. The Wolverines lost in the national semi-final last season to TCU, failing to make the title game. Unlike many other schools, Michigan is going to get another chance at a title.

The Wolverines also completed a championship run while having to play without head coach Jim Harbaugh for several games. Harbaugh was suspended by the Big Ten after the program was accused of sign-stealing from other programs. The program has denied those allegations, but did part ways with a linebackers coach and an analyst earlier in the year. Harbaugh tried to keep the focus on his players when asked about how the season has impacted him personally.

“It's not about me, I've had plenty of success,” Harbaugh said, per ESPN. “But you know that your players can feel what it's like to be a champion, their families can know what it's like to be a champion, for my wife and my kids to have their dad be a champion, for my parents to have their son be a champion, that's the great thrill.

“It's a beautiful, wonderful thing.”

The Big Ten champions now wait to find out who their next opponent will be. The next stop: the College Football Playoff.