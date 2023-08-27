The Michigan football team is less than a week away from beginning their 2023 campaign, and expectations are extremely high for the program. A big reason why is due to the Wolverines' superb run game. Michigan was one of the best teams in college football running the ball last year, and it was the entire identity of the team. Blake Corum and Donovan Edwards were the two stars in the backfield last year, and when Corum announced he would be back and is joining Edwards again this season, the expectations really soared. The Wolverines have those two studs back, and there is also another young star emerging in the Michigan RB room.

Freshman RB Benjamin Hall instantly burst onto the scene in Michigan's spring game back in April, and he has garnered rave reviews ever since. It sounds like he could the Wolverines' next great back.

Live and breathe sports? 🚨 Get viral graphics, memes, rumors and trending sports news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

“Ben Hall, I like him a lot,” Blake Corum said on Friday according to an article from bluebyninety.com. “His attention to detail, his willingness to learn, wants to learn, always on time. He’s watching the film, ‘How can I get better? What can I do?’ He’s going to be a great running back for Michigan. I’m excited to see where he goes down the line.”

As a freshman RB, it has to be great to hear that from a guy like Corum who is a captain on the team and is one of the best backs in all of college football. It'll be exciting to see Hall take the field for the first time this year in the maize and blue.