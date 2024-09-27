The Michigan football team is back in action this weekend as they will be taking on Minnesota at home. The Wolverines and Golden Gophers will be battling for the Little Brown Jug. These two rivals have been playing for the Jug since 1903. It's not nearly as bitter as Michigan-Ohio State, but this is still a trophy game, and both teams want the win badly.

This rivalry has been dominated by the Michigan football team as the Wolverines are 77-25-3 all time against the Golden Gophers. They are hoping to get win number 78 on Saturday.

Michigan is coming off of a massive win as they took down #11 USC last week to open up conference play. The Wolverines are now 3-1 overall, 1-0 in Big Ten play and ranked #12 in the country. The rushing attack was dominant against the Trojans as Michigan racked up nearly 300 rushing yards, but their passing game remains a concern. If the Wolverines struggle to run the football against anyone this season, they will be in trouble.

Minnesota has already lost two games this season, and they are 0-1 in conference play. They really can't afford to drop another, but going into Ann Arbor and knocking off the Wolverines will not be easy. Last week, Iowa dominated the Golden Gophers on the ground and beat them 31-14 with a very similar style of play that Michigan will bring. Can Minnesota learn from that and use it to help them this week, or will the Wolverines find a way to do the same thing?

The battle for the Little Brown Jug is back, and it's expected to be a good one. Here are three predictions for Saturday's game:

Kalel Mullings will rush for over 150 yards

We are going to be seeing A LOT of Kalel Mullings on Saturday. After the way that the Michigan football team ran the ball last weekend and the way Minnesota's run defense looked against Iowa, it seems like the recipe is there for Mullings to have a huge game. He ran for over 150 yards last week against USC, and he should be starting to get more and more carries as he is emerging as RB1. Mullings will have another good game.

Kalel Mullings will score two or more touchdowns

We're sticking with Kalel Mullings here. He was able to find the end zone a couple times last week, and when the Wolverines are close to the end zone, he is more than likely going to be the guy that gets the football. Michigan doesn't have much of a passing attack right now, so they are going to be leaning on Mullings a lot. The run game has looked good the past couple games, so expect Mullings to find his way into the end zone at least a couple times.

Michigan will win 31-10

Last week, Minnesota lost to Iowa at home 31-14. The Hawkeyes dominated the Golden Gophers on the ground, and Michigan is going to do the same. This Wolverines offense matches up well with the Minnesota defense, and they should be able to have enough success running the ball to get a comfortable win. The Michigan defense has been looking good as well, so it's hard to imagine a team like Minnesota lighting up in the scoreboard in this one. Wolverines take it 31-10.

The Wolverines and Golden Gophers will kickoff from Michigan Stadium in Ann Arbor at noon ET on Saturday, and the game will be airing on Fox. Michigan is currently favored by 9.5 points.