The number one player in the 2025 recruiting class is quarterback Bryce Underwood, and he is right in the backyard of the Michigan football team. Underwood currently attends Belleville High School, about 30 minutes away from the University of Michigan campus. Underwood was a major target for the Wolverines in the 2025 class, but he committed to LSU back in January. Now, Michigan is trying to make one last push to land him.

“Michigan interest in five-star LSU QB commit Bryce Underwood is ‘real' and ‘is going to be interesting,'” A source reportedly told Rivals.

Somehow getting back into the picture for Bryce Underwood would be massive for the Michigan football team. The Wolverines are obviously having a big QB problem right now as they have gone through three QBs so far this season, and they don't even know who their starter will be for this weekend's game against Michigan State. Underwood is someone that can come in and play right away.

Underwood is the number one overall prospect in the 2025 class, according to 247 Sports. He is obviously the top QB prospect and the top player in the state of Michigan. Underwood is currently in his senior year at Belleville High School. Here is what Andrew Ivins wrote about Underwood in his scouting report:

“Potential franchise signal caller with the ideal blend of size, arm talent and athleticism,” Ivins wrote. “Exhibited no shortage of field command midway through senior season, which makes sense given resume: over 48 career starts and upwards of 165 touchdowns accounted for. Those numbers are amplified even more by the fact that he’s extremely young for the grade and won’t turn 20 years old until his third year of college. Has continued to improve as a passer and has gotten much more in tune with his mechanics. However, the biggest revelation in his final prep campaign has been his ability to move the chains with his legs as he builds speed and dodges defenders as an open-field runner with a frame that’s north of 6-foot-3 and pushing 215 pounds. Displays excellent pocket awareness for his age and isn’t one that panics as pressure builds. Does best to stay on schedule and hit his marks with authority, showing the ability to not only challenge tight coverage windows with velocity over the middle, but also throw with both touch and anticipation to the second and third levels. Projects as a multi-year impact player for a College Football Playoff contender that has a chance to eventually emerge as a first-round pick in the NFL Draft with his tools. Might need a semester or two to find his footing, but ability to hunt big plays and distribute on the move could be hard to keep off the field even if he’s still learning how to dissect complex defenses.”

Year one at Michigan hasn't been great for Sherrone Moore, but if he can land a commitment from Bryce Underwood, Wolverines fans would feel a lot better.