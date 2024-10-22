The Michigan football team picked up a huge commitment on Monday night as five-star offensive tackle Andrew Babalola announced that he will coming to play for the Wolverines. Things haven't been great for Michigan on the gridiron lately, so the program desperately needed some positive news. They got it with this commitment. Huge get for Sherrone Moore.

“BREAKING: Five-Star OT Andrew Babalola has Committed to Michigan, he tells me for @On3Recruits,” Hayes Fawcett said in a post. “The 6’6 300 OT from Overland Park, KS chose the Wolverines over Stanford, Auburn, Oklahoma, & Mizzou. Ranked as the No. 11 Recruit in the ‘25 Class.”

The Michigan football team is recruiting pretty well in the 2025 class, and this gave their ranking a nice boost as Andrew Babalola is now the highest-ranked prospect that Michigan has landed, and he is the lone five-star in the class.

Babalola is a five-star recruit according to 247 Sports as he is the #11 player in the 2025 class. He is the #2 offensive tackle in the class and the #1 player in the state of Kansas. Babalola currently attends Blue Valley Northwest High School in Overland Park, Kansas.

As one of the top prospects in the country, Babalola obviously had a very impressive list of offers. He could've gone wherever he wanted, and he chose Michigan.

Here is what 247 Sports' Gabe Brooks had to say about Babalola in his scouting report:

“Immensely gifted offensive tackle prospect who's relatively newer to football and possesses virtually limitless long-term potential,” Brooks wrote. “Showing noticeably more block-finishing conviction as a senior. Outstanding physical measurables with a frame approaching 6-6 and 34+ arms with huge paws. Lean with ample frame space, though perhaps a tad more narrow than originally perceived upon live evaluation. Natural bender who plays with a wide base in pass protection, where he's capable of consistently and effectively anchoring vs. strength. Originally a basketball player whose functional athleticism in pads reflects that background. Logged valuable two-way snaps previously in high school. Still developing hand placement technique and can more consistently exploit length to his advantage. May need a bit more time to develop at the P4 level than more ready-made tackle prospects, but owns a case for the highest-ceiling OT prospect in the 2025 recruiting cycle.”

A look at the Michigan football 2025 recruiting class

Now that the Michigan football team has landed a commitment from Andrew Babalola, let's take a closer look at their 2025 class as a whole. Babalola was one of the top targets that the Wolverines had in this cycle, so this was obviously an all-around massive get. We saw Michigan take a jump in the recruiting rankings after it.

Michigan now has the #14 recruiting class in the country after landing Babalola. The Wolverines have one five-star in their 2025 class, 12 four-stars and four three-stars. Michigan's class ranks fourth in the Big Ten behind Ohio State, Oregon and USC.

After winning it all last year, Michigan lost just about everything from a player and coach standpoint. They have taken a big step back because of it, but it's good to see that Sherrone Moore is doing well on the recruiting trail. Wolverines fans are hoping that will help fix things on the football field in the near future.