When Draymond Green was deciding where to go to college for basketball, he had a lot of good options besides just Michigan State basketball. In fact, one school that he looked at was the rival of the Spartans, Michigan basketball. As we all know, Green ended up going to Michigan State, and the reason why he didn't choose the Wolverines involves the Fab Five.
The Michigan basketball team made history with their five starting freshman that led them deep into the NCAA Tournament. The group of players will forever be known as the Fab Five, but once they left Michigan, things went downhill a little bit. The banners they won were taken down, and Chris Webber didn't associate himself with the group or the school for a long time. All of that helped Draymond Green choose Michigan State basketball.
“That was one of the reasons I actually went to Michigan state is because Tom Izzo creates a brotherhood he creates a family and I'm like oh I get to be a part of this family,” Green said during a recent episode of the Draymond Green Show. “It was kind of down to them and Michigan and I didn't feel like Michigan basketball was a family but when you look back at it they weren't. You see how they did Chris Weber you know, you see how they kind of outcasted the Fab Five like yeah they had their issues whatever but what they did for that program to not honor them I mean where it's 2024, 2023 and it takes Jim Harbaugh to bring Chris Webber back like right that doesn't make sense to me.”
The Fab Five did recently unite at a Michigan vs. Ohio State basketball game. Juwan Howard is obviously the head coach of the Wolverines, and the four other members came to support him and the team in January.
Green went on to join the Michigan State basketball team, and he had a great career there. He has now won multiple NBA championships with the Golden State Warriors. It's safe to say that things have worked out for Green in terms of his basketball career with the Spartans and into the NBA.