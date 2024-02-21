Izzo's team is a far cry from his Final Four squads of years gone by.

Michigan State basketball was predicted to have a tough time with Iowa basketball at the Breslin Center in East Lansing, Michigan on Tuesday night, but few expected MSU to lose at home. Coach Tom Izzo's Spartans did just that, dropping a 78-71 game to Fran McCaffery's Hawkeyes.

The Spartans were without the services of a highly-touted freshman yet again, but Izzo's other players could not pick up the slack as Ben Krikke and Payton Sandfort combined for 40 points to lead the Hawkeyes to victory.

The 69-year-old native of Iron Mountain, Michigan in the state's Upper Peninsula had a matter-of-fact statement after the game describing why the Spartans could not get the key ‘W.'

Izzo Gets Real on MSU Loss

Izzo put the blame squarely on one type of shot, the layup, as to why Michigan State basketball was beaten at home.

Tom Izzo: "The number of layups missed and the number of layups (Iowa) got was the difference in the game" as Michigan State basketball fumbles one away at home, 78-71 https://t.co/vdCNWlQW3b — Chris Solari (@chrissolari) February 21, 2024

The Spartans got balanced scoring outputs from Malik Hall, Tyson Walker and AJ Hoggard on the evening as they combined for 46 points between them, but it wasn't enough.

Michigan State is now 17-10 on the season and still looking for one or two more statement wins in hopes of punching its ticket to the Big Dance next month.

Big Game, Big Ten Tourney Loom for Michigan State Basketball

Michigan State basketball will welcome Ohio State basketball to the Breslin on Sunday before heading to West Lafayette, Indiana to take on the third-ranked Purdue Boilermakers.

The Spartans are not considered a favorite for the Final Four this season, a goal of Izzo's each year that he often makes good on which has earned him the nickname ‘Mr. March' in the past.

Whether Izzo has any more magic up his sleeve this season remains to be seen, but one thing's for certain: Michigan State has far too much talent to lose games like this at home.