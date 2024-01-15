Michigan's legendary Fab 5 squad is still going strong in 2024.

The Michigan basketball program is amid a tough 2023-24 season. The Wolverines sit near the bottom of the Big 10. However, there once was a time when Michigan was unstoppable. The 1991-93 Fab 5 squad was reunited as Juwan Howard coached his team against Ohio State's basketball squad on Monday.

The Michigan basketball Fab 5 resurface in 2024

Michigan's “Fab 5” refers to the Wolverines' early 90s squad consisting of Jalen Rose, Chris Webber, Juwan Howard, Jimmy King, and Ray Jackson. The group is considered one of the best recruiting classes in college basketball history.

The former Wolverines made back-to-back national championships in 1992 and 1993. However, they lost both titles. Still, the squad possessed undeniable talent and swagger that heavily influenced basketball culture.

The team reunited when Michigan took on the Ohio State basketball team in a heated matchup. Michigan fell, but fans still gushed over the Fab 5's reunion:

The Fab 5 feels the love from the Michigan crowd after reuniting for the first time since their playing days 〽️ pic.twitter.com/suZ8vm3urn — Def Pen Hoops (@DefPenHoops) January 15, 2024

Great to see Chris Webber and Jalen Rose together at the Michigan game.

The Fab 5 is one of the reasons I fell in love with sports. One of my all time fav teams to watch as a kid — Your Fav Sports Bettor’s Fav Sports Bettor (@FIVESTARINVEGAS) January 15, 2024

Michigan Fab 5 all in the building vs Ohio state fresh off a football championship. Who’s got it better than us? Nobody pic.twitter.com/4Nq0M6EPdn — Darcy Henry (@darcyhenry22) January 15, 2024

Every member of the former Michigan squad played in the NBA except for Ray Jackson. However, Jackson had a respectable career playing overseas. Of course, Juwan Howard, Chris Webber, and Jalen Rose made big names for themselves in the league.

Now, Howard leads the Wolverines in 2024 amid their quest to return to dominance. Michigan has not had the smoothest start to the season, but there is plenty of time to clean things up. The team improved to 7-10 after beating the Buckeyes in a close match.

Sophomore guard Dug McDaniel leads the team's points and assists per game totals with 17.8 and 5.1, respectively. He is serving a road-game suspension due to alleged academic struggles, but he hopes to return to his normal playing time soon.

The Wolverines need all hands on deck if they want to turn things around and climb the Big 10 standings.

In reflection, the Fab 5 have etched themselves into the hearts of many basketball fans. Will any future Michigan teams match the energy and impact they had?