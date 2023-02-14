Michigan State University has canceled its upcoming basketball game against Minnesota. The move comes in response to a mass shooting occurring on Michigan State’s East Lansing campus.

At 8:18 PM eastern time, a gunman opened fire in Berkey Hall, located on the north end of the campus. Multiple 911 calls came in, and Michigan State Police arrived on the scene within minutes.

The gunman moved to the MSU Student Union building adjacent Berkey Hall. He opened fire there before fleeting the campus on foot.

As of 1 AM eastern time, Michigan State Police confirmed five victims had been transported to Lansing Hospital. Campus police also confirmed three fatalities.

A little after midnight, Michigan State Police confirmed the death of the suspected shooter. It appeared the suspected person died of a self-inflicted gunshot wound.

Michigan State canceled all athletics for the next 48 hours. The Spartans men’s basketball team had a game against the Minnesota Golden Gophers scheduled for Wednesday at 7 PM eastern.

Beyond that game, there is one other scheduled home athletic event within the 48-hour cancelation period. The Spartans men’s tennis team were to face Drake on Wednesday at 5 PM.

The Michigan State women’s basketball team has a game within this 48-hour window, though that is a road game. The team is supposed to travel to play Purdue. However, the fate of this game is unknown.

The safety and well-being of those affected by this tragic event is the most important thing right now. Our thoughts are with those affected by the shooting. We wish them the best as they begin the long healing process.