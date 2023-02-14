NBA legend Magic Johnson couldn’t hold back his emotions after the tragic Michigan State University shooting claimed plenty of lives and injured several others on Monday.

The whole nation was rocked on Monday evening after reports emerged that there was an active shooter inside the Michigan State University campus. The suspect, who has yet to be identified, killed three people in the mass shooting and wounded five others. Those who are injured are currently being treated in a hospital, with some receiving “life-threatening injuries,” per CNN.

After hearing the news, Johnson–who is a product of Michigan State–quickly took to Twitter to share his sympathies, thoughts and prayers to the victims of the senseless killing.

“Cookie [and] I are devastated to hear about the news of a shooting on Michigan State’s campus. We are praying for the victims, their families, students, faculty, employees [and] administration,” Johnson wrote.

“This is such a tragic situation [and] our hearts go out to the MSU community, all of Lansing and East Lansing!”

According to the latest updates, the Michigan State University shooting suspect has died due to self-inflicted gunshot wounds. Police have yet to determine the motive for the killing.

“I know that is going to be a question that lingers on everybody’s mind,” said Michigan State University Department of Public Safety Interim Deputy Chief Chris Rozman on potential questions about the motive behind the mass shooting. “We will do our best to determine that but at this time we have no idea.”

Aside from Magic Johnson, several other athletes shared their prayers for the victims and everyone in MSU. Among those who reacted to then tragedy includes Jaren Jackson Jr., Tre Jones and Eric Paschall.

Pray for everyone in EL right now this is unfair — JJJ (@jarenjacksonjr) February 14, 2023

Crazy what’s happening at MSU! Prayers up! — Eric Paschall (@epaschall) February 14, 2023

Prayers going out to everyone involved on Michigan st campus tonight. So sad things like this will continue until there is some change made. — Tre Jones (@Tre3Jones) February 14, 2023

Our thoughts and sympathies go to the family and friends of the victims and to the whole MSU community. Hopefully, the case gets resolved as well and the victims get the justice they deserve.