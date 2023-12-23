Freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. looks to make a safe recovery after an incident in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois.

The Michigan State basketball team has had a challenging start to the 2023-24 season. The Spartans have an overall record of 7-5, but there is plenty of basketball left to play. Unfortunately, MSU received news of an off-the-court injury to one of its players. Freshman guard Jeremy Fears Jr. was shot in his hometown of Joliet, Illinois, but he should make a safe recovery.

The Michigan State basketball program receives alarming news on Jeremy Fears Jr.

Fears suffered a non-life-threatening injury to his leg from the incident in Joliet, per Michigan State men's hoops reporter Chris Solari. Head coach Tom Izzo provided a statement on Fears' status following his injury from the shooting:

“Jeremy underwent surgery this morning and is resting comfortably. While there is still much we don't know, my focus is supporting Jeremy on his road to recovery,” Izzo said.

Hopefully, Fears can make a speedy recovery. The freshman guard averages 3.5 points, 1.9 rebounds, and 3.3 assists per game in 15 minutes of action. Before coming to Michgian State, Fears was the 27th ranked prospect in ESPN's Top 100 for the Class of 2023. The Joliet West High School product looks to help the Spartans make a deep regular reason and postseason run.

Michigan State comes off a dominating 99-55 win against the Stony Brook Seawolves on December 21st. Jaden Atkins scored a team-high 22 points to go with three assists. Meanwhile, Jeremy Fears Jr. made his presence felt off the bench. He dished 10 assists and grabbed five boards.

The Spartans have a several-day break before they face the Indiana State Sycamores on December 30th. MSU will be happy to welcome Fears back after he recovers from his leg injury.