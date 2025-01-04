In a blockbuster Big Ten matchup on Thursday night, Illinois basketball took the college basketball world by storm. The Fighting Illini walked into Eugene and dominated the Oregon Ducks 109-77. Brad Underwood and company put on a show offensively with one of the highest-scoring outputs of the season.

Illinois put on an offensive laser show in the win, shooting better than 57% from the floor and knocking down 16 out of their 29 3-pointers. With their convincing performance, Underwood's group made a little bit of history.

Illinois' 32-point win was the largest road win over an AP top 10 team ever, according to Jared Berson. Illinois's 109 points are also the second-most in a regulation road game against a top 10 team, per Berson. Kansas State scored 116 points in 2023 on the road against Texas.

The Ducks came into this one ranked No. 9 while Illinois entered the contest ranked at No. 22, but the Illini were able to pull off the mini upset. Illinois very well could have come into this game ranked even higher if it had been able to pull out the upset at home against No. 1-ranked Tennessee, who beat the Illini on a buzzer-beater on Dec. 14. Illinois also lost a winnable game against Northwestern in early December.

Thursday's onslaught was a team effort for Illinois, who had six players finish the game in double figures. Guard Tre White led the Illini with 20 points and 11 rebounds in this one on 8-for-11 shooting. Arizona transfer Kylan Boswell finished with 15 and shot 4-for-5 from 3-point range and Illinois held Oregon to just 43.5% shooting from the field.

This win helped Illinois improve to 2-1 in Big Ten play, with the only loss coming in that aforementioned overtime affair with Northwestern. The conference appears to be very deep this year, but it doesn't have that one team to beat coming into the heart of the conference slate that it has in years past (think Purdue last year). As a result, the league is wide open for the taking from any of these top 25 squads as conference play gets underway. Illinois and Oregon are both teams that are good enough to take advantage of that and get some momentum before the NCAA Tournament in March.