This season's senior night held special significance for Michigan State basketball coach Tom Izzo, as he shared the spotlight with his son, walk-on Steven Izzo, in his final season with the Spartans.
A teary goodbye to Michigan State basketball
In a heartfelt conclusion to his collegiate basketball journey, Steven, a fifth-year walk-on for his father's team, kissed the Breslin Center court in a teary goodbye.
Following Michigan State's hard-fought 53-49 victory over Northwestern on Wednesday night, Tom Izzo and his son, Steven Izzo, shared a touching moment together during a postgame interview on the Big Ten Network.
“You've been waiting five years for (kissing the floor on senior night),” remarked Big Ten Network sideline reporter Andy Katz to Steven Izzo
Steven responded by saying, “A lot longer than that,” noting the significance of the moment beyond his five-year collegiate career.
The teary Steven continued, “I'm so thankful that he allowed me to walk on five years ago,” he said. “It's been the greatest decision that I've ever made.
Tom Izzo then shared his sentiments on senior night with his son: “Well, I tell every man and woman out there that coaches a men's or women's sport, if you can have your son or daughter with you, there's nothing better. There's nothing better, man. We've all sacrificed a lot, a lot of coaches have sacrificed more than I do, but getting some of that back, it means the world to me.”
Scoring his first points
Playing sparingly for the Michigan State basketball program and standing at just 5-foot-8, Steven went four years without scoring a point. However, he finally seized his long-awaited moment during a Jan. 14 win over Rutgers, recording an and-one.
Steven was absent from his final home game with the Spartans. Throughout his five seasons in East Lansing, he made appearances in 43 games and logged a total of 51 minutes, tallying just three career points.
Ending their three-game losing streak, Michigan State dug deep and executed crucial plays down the stretch to secure a hard-fought victory over Northwestern. The Spartans not only emerged victorious but also bolstered their resume with a significant win as the NCAA Tournament looms closer.