One of the best parts of March Madness is the unpredictable upsets and the Cinderella teams. A big reason why these happen so often is the automatic qualifier rule. Every mid-major conference gets a team in because of that AQ, and some are bound to find a way to get a win. It makes March Madness special for everyone, but Michigan State basketball head coach Tom Izzo thinks that the process might need a change.
Tom Izzo and Michigan State basketball were the victims of one of the larger upsets in March Madness history. In the 2016 NCAA Tournament, a lot of people were picking the Spartans, who were a two seed, to win the national title. However, their time in the big dance did not last long as #15 seed Middle Tennessee State upset them in the first round.
Now, Izzo thinks that the automatic qualifier rule should be looked at and potentially reevaluated.
“Tom Izzo says autobids for mid-Majors has ‘got to be looked at seriously‘ because ‘while everybody likes the upsets in the first round I’m not sure if that’s true as it goes on,'” David Hale said in a tweet. “Also agrees w/Pitino that more former coaches/players should be on selection committee.”
Most people in the comments did not agree with Izzo. March Madness is one of the most loved sporting events in the world, and it is one that doesn't come with a lot of debate. That is because most people agree that it is done right and not many people want to see changes.
One person that didn't agree with Tom Izzo is Nicole Auerbach of The Athletic, and she responded with a comment of her own.
“Actually, people love the upsets in the first round, and that’s what makes this the best postseason in sports,” Auerbach said. ‘So, we shouldn’t ‘look' at ways to exclude potential Cinderellas.”
There has been a little bit of talk as of late in regards to potential changes to March Madness. Tom Izzo thinks there are some discussions worth having, but it seems like most people don't want to see any changes made to the tournament.