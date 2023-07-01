Henry Hasselbeck, the son of 17-year NFL quarterback Matt Hasselbeck, has announced he will play football at Michigan State. Henry previously committed to play lacrosse at Maryland.

Via Henry's Twitter account:

Hasselbeck's son is rated the No. 67 prospect nationally at quarterback in the 2024 class. He chose the Spartans over reported offers from Arizona, Boston College and Pittsburgh, among others. Henry reported a scholarship offer from Michigan State football May 27.

Henry Hasselbeck announced his commitment to Maryland lacrosse Dec. 1. He is prepping at Westwood (Mass.) Xaverian Brothers, where he transferred to after his sophomore year at Belmont Hill (Mass.)

Henry will hope to erect an NFL career like his father. Matt Hasselbeck was picked in the sixth round of the 1998 NFL Draft out of Boston College. He proceeded to become a three-time Pro Bowl quarterback and helped lead the Seattle Seahawks to Super Bowl XL.

He threw for 36,638 passing yards, 212 touchdowns and 153 interceptions in his NFL career. He has since been named to the Seahawks' Ring of Honor.

Henry also participates in track and field events and was also a hockey goalie, according to his recruiting profile at 247Sports. He had gone as low as 6.80 indoor in the 55-meter dash, according to the website.

Henry Hasselbeck is the 10th commit Michigan State has in its 2024 class. The Spartans' class currently ranks No. 56 nationally by 247Sports.

Michigan State finished its third season 5-7 under coach Mel Tucker. The Spartans went 11-2 in 2021 and won the Peach Bowl. They hope to get back on track and establish themselves as a Big Ten contender before Hasselbeck is slated to arrive.