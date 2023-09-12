Mel Tucker finally lashed back against the allegations thrown at him by Brenda Tracy. But, the controversy has not gotten clearer. Both sides started to exchange statements and dispel rumors. Tracy did not at all like a single word in the Michigan State football coach's statement. She also argued that Tucker should be present in the hearings.

Brenda Tracy finally saw the statements that Mel Tucker publicized due to their ongoing harassment debacle. Tracy outlined how allegedly most of the contents of it do not hold much truth, “This is just more of the same DARVO, deflection, victim blaming, and lies that I’ve been dealing with now for months.”

These all came after the Michigan State football coach made advances without the consent of Tracy. Tucker posits that there was some form of it which led to more confusion about the issue. Moreover, she revealed that the coach was not welcoming any form of investigation despite the controversy, “Coach Tucker has been delaying and trying to stop the investigative process since the beginning.”

Tracy also posits that this is a ploy to get out of legal action. “He can’t afford to go to a hearing that determines the credibility of the participating parties. I believe this statement is his way of getting out of participating in the hearing.”

She concluded by inviting the football coach to not escape the law's due process, “October 5th and 6th I will be present for the hearing and make myself available for cross-examination by his attorney Jennifer Belveal. I invite him to do the same.”

There are still a lot of facts to uncover and statements to be clarified. Only the court can determine which side of the controversy is the truth.