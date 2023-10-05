The Michigan State football program is searching for a new head coach after firing Mel Tucker due to sexual misconduct allegations. Tucker and his attorney have gone back and forth with the school and constantly denied the claims, and the hearing began on Thursday. However, Tucker's attorney revealed that the former Michigan State football coach would not be in attendance due to a serious medical condition, per Chris Vannini of The Athletic.

‘New: Mel Tucker's lawyer says Tucker won't participate in the hearing today/tomorrow due to confidentiality & his “serious medical condition.” “We have not provided medical evidence for public consumption, but documentation exists to substantiate the serious medical condition.”‘

On top of that, Tucker's lawyers sent a letter with “new evidence” in the case on the day of the hearing, per Pete Thamel of ESPN:

‘Mel Tucker's lawyers sent a 106-page letter that presents “new evidence” to Michigan State's interim president and board of trustees Thursday morning as the administrative hearing tied to the misconduct allegations against the former Spartans football coach begins…The letter, which is from one of Tucker's attorneys and was released widely to the media, says the woman who brought forth the claim against Tucker that led to his firing, sexual assault awareness speaker Brenda Tracy, “appears to have made a career out of misleading and manipulating people.”‘

Brenda Tracy, who filed the allegations toward Tucker, was mentioned multiple times in the 106-page letter from Tucker's lawyers, so this is certainly a stunning turn of events, not to mention Tucker having to miss the hearing with a medical condition. It takes a whole new turn.