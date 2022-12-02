Published December 2, 2022

By Alex Sabri · 2 min read

Five Michigan State football players were arraigned to Michigan’s 15th Judicial District Court on misdemeanor assault charges, according to a Friday report from the Detroit News, one less than originally charged after an incident occurred in a Michigan Stadium tunnel.

All five Michigan State players, including sophomore linebacker Itayvion Brown, junior defensive back Angelo Grose, junior cornerback Justin White, senior defensive end Brandon Wright and freshman defensive lineman Zion Young were ordered to have contact with one another only for “football purposes” on top of receiving $10,000 personal-recognizance bonds following the tunnel incident. Their lawyers must be present outside of football activities.

The players must also must have no contact with the Michigan football team, the university itself or its coaches.

“To put these conditions on these kids and treat them as though they are a danger to anyone at the University of Michigan outside of the context of a highly emotional sporting event, when we don’t even know the facts of what the impetus was for this, I think is extreme,” Wade Fink, lawyer for Brown, said during the arraignment. “You’re talking about a highly emotional situation. There is nothing to suggest that Mr. Brown is a danger to anyone, quite the opposite. He is a gentle, kind, charitable young man who is good to his family, good to his friends, good to his program. I take issue that he is a danger to the University of Michigan, their coaches, their players, outside of the context of a fight that happens all the time.

“I don’t remember coach Juwan Howard being prevented from contacting the University of Wisconsin. I’m just a little troubled by the heavy-handedness of it, Judge. But that is your right.”

The five players are scheduled to appear in a pretrial hearing on Dec. 15 in the 15th Judicial District Court in Ann Arbor.