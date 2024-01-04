Many fans will want to watch Michigan and Washington in the College Football Playoff National Championship game live, but how much do tickets cost to get into the game?

The College Football Playoff National Championship game is the biggest game of the year. After viewership was sky-high during the Rose Bowl and Sugar Bowl, everyone will be tuned in to watch Washington and Michigan play in the National Championship, especially considering the Semifinal games were such great games. While many fans will be watching from home, tons of fans will want to see the action first-hand. In this article, we will look at the ticket prices and detail how much it will cost to watch the National Championship game in person.

When and where is the National Championship game?

The 2024 National Championship game is one of the most anticipated of the College Football Playoff format. Michigan and Washington are the only two unbeaten teams in Division 1, and they both deserve to be here. Despite a sign-stealing controversy, Michigan has dominated all season long. Washington is entertaining as they keep winning close games.

Things are lined up for it to be a blood bath in the National Championship game, the last one ever with the four-team playoff format. The game will be at NRG Stadium in Houston, Texas. The venue usually serves as host to Houston Texans home games, but it will be the destination for college football's biggest game this year. There will be plenty of room and plenty of seats at the game, as NRG Stadium has a capacity of 72,220. There are four massive concourses and 196 suites at the stadium.

The College Football Playoff National Championship game will be on Monday, Jan 8. Kickoff will be at 7:30 p.m. ET.

How much do National Championship games cost?

Tickets to the National Championship game are wide-ranging, but it will cost a pretty penny to see Washington take on Michigan regardless.

Tickets with the best bang for your buck are still going to cost nearly a thousand dollars. The cheapest tickets available on vividseats.com are going for $937. That is for tickets in the Grid Iron section, and most tickets in that section will cost somewhere in the low $1,000s.

Tickets on the Loge Level are a little bit more expensive. While the cheapest tickets in this level are listed at $954, most Loge Level tickets cost about one and a half grand. Lower Level tickets start at about the same cost, but on average, it will cost you over $2,000 dollars to sit in the Lower Level.

The majority of Club Level tickets are over $2,000. In fact, it will be hard to find tickets at the Club Level for less than $3,000. The most expensive tickets on vividseats are listed for $81,034. These tickets will sit you in Suite 463.

Of course, there are alternatives to using vividseats.com. Ticketmaster.com and seatgeek.com have similarly listed prices.

College Football Playoff history for Michigan and Washington

The College Football Playoff has been around since the 2014 season. It is a postseason tournament between the four best teams in the nation that decides the national champion. Alabama has won it all three times, Clemson and Georgia have two wins in the CFP, and LSU and Ohio State both won it all once. One of Michigan or Washington will be the sixth team to win the College Football Playoff National Championship.

Washington only has one prior appearance in the College Football Playoff, but they lost in the 2017 Peach Bowl. Michigan has appeared in both of the last two College Football Playoffs, but they didn't advance to the championship game in either season. That means both teams will be making their first appearances in the National Championship game.

While neither team has much success in the College Football Playoff prior to this year, both schools have done plenty of winning in their storied histories. In fact, Michigan has the fourth most national championship claims with 11. The most recent was in 1997. Washington has two national championship claims, with those years being 1960 and 1991.