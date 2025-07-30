Arizona State was one of the surprises of college football last season, but now everyone knows what to expect from the Sun Devils. Kenny Dillingham is building a winner in Tempe, and his squad enters the 2025 season as one of the favorites to win the Big 12 and get back to the College Football Playoff.

Dillingham has mentioned in the past that he believes this Arizona State program was a sleeping giant in college football that is capable of being one of the top programs in the country. The fanbase is a big reason for that, and they emerged as a great group of rabid supporters during Arizona State's magical 2024 season.

Now, Dillingham is calling for even more from Sun Devil fans. He wants to see them out and packing Mountain America Stadium to the brim right from the opening kickoff of the season, via Chris Karpman of 247 Sports.

“Go look at any good football program and go look at Week 1 and you're going to see sold-out crowds or 85% capacity,” Dillingham stated, via Karpman.

Arizona State opens its season at home against Northern Arizona, which should essentially be a tune-up for its much tougher regular season slate. That game will take place on Aug. 30 in Week 1.

While that might not be the most exciting matchup, Arizona State fans will have plenty of chances to see some blockbuster games throughout the season. The Sun Devils have home tilts against TCU, Texas Tech, Houston, West Virginia and Arizona during the conference slate as well as a fun non-conference game against Texas State on the schedule.

Texas Tech and TCU, along with Arizona State, have a chance to be right at the top of the conference, so those games should come with some extra consequences. If the Arizona State crowd is packed and rocking like Dillingham wants them to be, it will be a big advantage in those contests.

Regardless of the attendance, Dillingham should have one of the best teams in the country once again next season. Arizona State has a talented roster with Sam Leavitt leading the way at quarterback and will like its chances of getting back to the College Football Playoff once again.