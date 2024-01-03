Over 27 million people tuned into the College Football Playoff Rose Bowl semi.

The College Football Playoff semifinals on New Year's Day were simply epic. The top team in the country, Michigan football, took down Alabama football in an overtime classic in the Rose Bowl. Washington football and Texas had a back and forth battle in the Sugar Bowl that went down to the wire with the Huskies holding on. The playoff has been incredible so far, and everything will come down to Michigan and Washington squaring off in the national title game on Monday in Houston.

When the games are as good as this year's College Football Playoff semifinals, a lot of people are going to tune in. These two games got attention from college football fans everywhere, especially the Rose Bowl between Michigan football and Alabama football. That game averaged 27.2 million viewers, which is the third most of any College Football Playoff game in the 10 year history of the four-team playoff.

A lot of people tuned into the Sugar Bowl between Washington football and Texas football as well. That game wasn't quite on the level that the Rose Bowl was on, but it still averaged 18.4 million viewers. That number doesn't crack the top-10, but it wasn't far from it.

There's a reason why so many people tuned into this year's College Football Playoff. Those were two incredible games. In the Rose Bowl the game was really a tale of two halves, and then Michigan football came in and dominated in overtime. The Wolverines led 13-10 at halftime, but it should've been more. Michigan absolutely dominated the Crimson Tide in the first half, but they kept them in the game with mistakes.

First there was the muffed punt by Semaj Morgan that led to the first Alabama touchdown, and that was right after a great possession by the Michigan defense. Alabama didn't have to go far to get their first score. After that, the Wolverines put up two very impressive scoring drives, and the Crimson Tide did just about nothing on offense as Jalen Milroe was sacked five (!!!) times in the first half alone. It should have been 14-3 at halftime, as Michigan also had a bad snap on their second touchdown that led to a failed PAT.

Alabama responded well and played much better in the second half, especially on defense. However, the Michigan defense continued to make big plays and get stops, which gave their offense the opportunity to tie the game late and send it to overtime. The Wolverines could smell blood, and they were dominant in OT. The offense scored with ease, and the defense continued to shutdown Milroe and the Crimson Tide, and now they are heading to the College Football Playoff National Championship.

The Sugar Bowl was very similar in terms of being a tale of two halves. Both Washington and Texas were neck and neck in the first half, and the game was tied at halftime. However, the Huskies really started to impose their will in the second half. It was clear the entire game, especially in that second half, that Washington was the better team, and Texas looked dead in the water in the late stages of the game. However, a couple big plays completely turned the tide, and the Longhorns found themselves with a chance to erase a 13-point fourth quarter deficit. They got down into the red zone with a chance to win it with a touchdown, but the Washington defense stepped up and got the stop to seal the win. Texas made some big mistakes in the second half, and they likely ended up costing them their season.

Now, we have one more game in this year's College Football Playoff as the national title game will be between Michigan and Washington on Monday night in Houston. That one should rack up quite a bit of viewers as well.