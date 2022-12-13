By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Microsoft reportedly offered to put “Call of Duty on PS Plus” in an effort to get Sony, and in turn various regulatory boards, to accept the Activision Blizzard acquisition.

In a report from Bloomberg, an unnamed source mentioned that Microsoft offered to put Call of Duty on the PS Plus. This is included in the ten-year deal that Microsoft gave to Sony. The PS Plus service is quite similar to Microsoft’s Game Pass, which lets players play games for a monthly fee. This is actually one of the points the EU brought up. They worry that Microsoft’s acquisition of Activision Blizzard would only serve to bolster the already strong Game Pass. It could be that this is why Microsoft included this in the offer so that PS Plus would still have a fighting chance. However, we don’t really know for sure, as Microsft declined to comment about the terms of the deal. Sony, on the other hand, did not accept the deal at the moment. We don’t even know if they will.

It’s likely that this move is another way for Microsoft to make sure that the purchase of Activision Blizzard goes through. Other than the EU, the UK also voiced its concerns about the acquisition. The FTC, on the other hand, already filed a lawsuit in an effort to delay or stop the purchase. This move by Microsoft could help alleviate some of the concerns that these governing bodies have over the huge purchase. Microsoft even made a similar ten-year deal with Nintendo and Valve. Sony has been constantly saying that Microsoft had the incentive to make Call of Duty an exclusive. The deals with Nintendo and Valve, however, could help in alleviating these concerns.

Since the announcement back in January, Sony has been very much against the Activision Blizzard purchase. Microsoft, on various occasions, assured Sony that Call of Duty will still be on PlayStation. Sony, however, still chooses to fight back against the acquisition, even now. As of now, we still don’t know if the purchase will go through, as the results of the EU and UK investigation will come out next year. The FTC’s hearing will also happen next year. As such, we would have to wait until then to see if Microsoft will succeed in the acquisition.

For more gaming news from us, you can check out our gaming news articles.