Published November 22, 2022

By Jesseyriche Cortez · 2 min read

Microsoft once more offered Sony a deal regarding the well-loved and well-known franchise Call of Duty. This is to answer worries that Microsoft might make the game series an exclusive.

In their talk with the New York Times, Microsoft talked about the deal they brought up with Sony regarding the Call of Duty franchise. They said that back on November 11, 2022, they offered Sony a 10-year deal for Call of Duty’s release on the PlayStation. Microsoft has assured the public and the committees checking on the deal time and timeagain that they will keep Call of Duty on the PlayStation. They even mentioned that they want to bring it on the Switch, just to make it more accessible to players.

Microsoft has mentioned even before that making Call of Duty exclusive was never their plan. The deal was more for mobile gaming, rather than Call of Duty. In fact, Microsoft even accused Sony of misleading regulators, saying that they “overstated the importance of Call of Duty to its viability.” Microsoft has no plans to make the franchise exclusive, saying it will actually hurt them if they did.

Jim Ryan, chief executive of Sony Interactive Entertainment, said that Sony misleading the regulators was “not true.” Ryan said that Microsoft is “a tech giant with a long history of dominating industries”, and that if the deal goes through, it’s highly probable that the choices gamers can make today with regard to consoles and the like will disappear. Again, this was previously addressed by Microsoft, saying that the PlayStation has more console owners and console exclusives. They said that even if they did make Call of Duty, or some other games exclusive, it would not hurt PlayStation as much as they are making it sound. Regarding the 10-year deal, Sony declined to comment on the offer when the New York Times asked about it.

This Activision Blizzard acquisition has been the talk of the town since its announcement back in January. Before it goes through, however, it needs to go through various economic bodies. This process makes sure that the acquisition will reduce competition. The deal is currently being investigated by 16 governments. Saudi Arabia and Brazil have already approved the acquisition. Microsoft mentioned that they expect Serbia to approve the deal soon. The UK and the EU are currently doing an in-depth investigation of the deal. The results of their investigations have March 1, 2023, as their deadline.

For more gaming news from us, click here.