The Sacramento Kings have been a surprisingly good team so far in the 2022-23 season, as they sit in third place in the Western Conference with a 26-18 record. Head coach Mike Brown has done a great job getting the best out of his team, and he has turned them into one of the most lethal offensive teams in the league.

There have been a lot of solid contributors for the Kings this season, but one guy who hasn’t always been able to deliver for them is Keegan Murray. Murray has gone through struggles that aren’t exactly atypical of a rookie, but he’s managed to overcome them and has looked great for the Kings lately. Murray had a career night against the Oklahoma City Thunder on Friday night, and after the game, Brown explained what makes Murray’s role with Sacramento different from other rookies in the league.

Keegan Murray last night: ✅ 29 PTS

✅ 14 REB

✅ 10-12 FG

✅ 5-7 3P He's just the third rookie in NBA history to record a 25p/10r game with an eFG% of at least 100%: ✅ Joe Meriweather (4/11/1976)

✅ Saddiq Bey (2/12/2021)

✅ Murray (1/20/2023) More: https://t.co/rqxKpr6nIE — Justin Kubatko (@jkubatko) January 21, 2023

Mike Brown speaks on Keegan Murray being the only rookie asked to contribute as a starter on a playoff team. pic.twitter.com/8ZRYch4S7Z — Matt George (@MattGeorgeSAC) January 21, 2023

This is an interesting opinion from Brown, and he’s not exactly wrong. Many top picks in the NBA have a lot of time to figure things out when they enter the league. Brown references Paolo Banchero of the Orlando Magic and Jabari Smith Jr. as two guys who are playing for rebuilding teams and have the luxury of being able to learn from their mistakes. But for Murray, playing for a playoff contender, he’s been learning on the fly.

And after his huge game against the Thunder on Friday, it’s safe to say that Murray is doing quite well in his current situation with the Kings. It hasn’t always been perfect, but Murray is stepping up for a Kings team that suddenly has become one of the top teams in the West. And if Murray can continue playing at a high level, Sacramento could be set to do some real damage this season.