Mike Evans' net worth is around $25 million. Evans, a receiver for the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, has long been one of the most underrated players at his position in the NFL. Year after year, though, he produces big numbers, and he is on the trajectory to one day making the Hall of Fame.
Because he has been a key piece for the Buccaneers since he was drafted in the first round of the 2014 NFL Draft, Evans has done quite well for himself financially. He has set himself up well going forward now as well. Evans was set to be one of the top free agents available this offseason, but he just signed a new deal to remain with the Buccaneers.
Mike Evans' net worth in 2024 (estimate): $25 million
Mike Evans' net worth is $25 million, according to sites including celebritynetworth.com and The Economic Times. His net worth is sure to increase now, though, as his new contract is worth $52 million over two years. It is the biggest contract per year of any deal he has signed, and it makes him one of the highest-paid receivers in the NFL.
This is Evans' third contract in the NFL. His rookie scale deal paid him $14.63 million over four years, and after coming out of the gates strong, Tampa Bay picked up Evans' fifth-year option back in 2017. After his rookie contract ended, he signed a massive five-year, $82.5 million deal to stick with the Buccaneers.
When Evans was set to hit the open market this offseason, he became priority number one for the Buccaneers. Unfortunately, the team has a lot of players set to hit free agency, and it seems unlikely that the team will be able to re-sign all of them. On the defensive end, Antonie Winfield Jr. and Devin White are two of the best young players who will demand big deals in the offseason. More importantly, though, Baker Mayfield is an upcoming free agent. Mayfield is Evans' quarterback, and he had a resurgence of a season as he found great chemistry with the Buccaneers' receiver.
While Evans has now signed multiple high-dollar contracts in the NFL, he has also done well for himself off of the field. He reportedly has deals with Nike, Microsoft, Body Armor, USAA, Fanatics, Foot Locker, and many more companies.
Mike Evans' career
Evans was a superstar long before he got to the NFL. He was famously the top receiving option in college at Texas A&M for Johnny Manziel, one of the most notorious and iconic players in college football history. In college, he established himself as an advanced route runner with sure hands who was a big-time threat in the red zone due to his jump-ball-ability.
Many viewed Evans as the best receiver in the 2014 NFL Draft class, but Sammy Watkins ended up going before him. Evans was taken seventh overall, and he has proved that it was a mistake to take Watkins over him.
With Josh McCown throwing him the football, Evans had 1,051 yards and 12 touchdowns through the air as a rookie. That started a streak of 10 straight seasons with over 1,000 receiving yards. Jerry Rice is the only player with more consecutive seasons with over 1,000 yards, as he did it 11 straight times, meaning Evans will have a chance to tie him this year.
While Evans' first season with McCown was a success, he really blossomed when the team drafted Jameis Winston to quarterback the team. Winston was a gunslinger, and while that led to some untimely turnovers, it also led to some massive numbers and huge performances from Evans. With Winston throwing him the ball, Evans became one of the best deep threats in the league.
Evans' best statistical season came in 2018, when he had 1,524 receiving yards and eight touchdowns. Evans is a five-time Pro Bowler and two-time Second-Team All-Pro. He even caught passes for Tom Brady, as the greatest player of all time joined the Buccaneers late in his career and helped Evans win Super Bowl LV.
In recent seasons, Evans has formed one-half of one of the best-receiving duos in the NFL, with Chris Godwin being his counterpart. Evans again had a big season last year, as his 13 receiving touchdowns were tied for the most in the league. Evans surely wants the Buccaneers to bring Baker Mayfield back, but you can expect another big season from Evans regardless of who is passing him the ball, because he has dominated with whomever the Buccaneers quarterback has been his entire career. So, were you surprised by Mike Evans' net worth?