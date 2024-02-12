With the Super Bowl over, we look ahead to free agency. Who are the best upcoming free agents for the 2024 NFL offseason?

NFL free agency is right around the corner. Super Bowl LVIII has come and gone, which means the NFL season is officially over. The Kansas City Chiefs were crowned champions, which means only one of the 32 teams in the NFL accomplished their ultimate goal. Everyone else will need to improve their roster this offseason, and one way to do that is through free agency.

Usually, a lot of the best players don't hit the open market, but the 2024 NFL free agent class has tons of talent. Some of these players will get the franchise tag or re-sign with their teams, but plenty of stars will get new deals to play elsewhere next season.

Free agency doesn't officially start until the new league year begins on March 13, but with the Super Bowl over, fans are hungry to know who their teams can add to their rosters. Here are the 50 best upcoming NFL free agents who will be available starting on March 13.

50. Stephon Gilmore: Dallas Cowboys, CB

Stephon Gilmore is 33 years old, and he has bounced around the league quite a bit in the last few seasons. He has played for a new team in each of the last five campaigns, and usually under a cheap price tag.

Wherever the former Defensive Player of the Year plays, though, he seems to perform. Gilmore won't be someone who you have to break the bank for. He probably won't be a team's number-one plan at cornerback, and he likely won't be signed early in free agency. But he will get another shot, and he will likely outperform expectations. NFL free agents aren't always reliable, but Gilmore is.

49. Sean Murphy-Bunting: Tennessee Titans, CB

Sean Murphy-Bunting likely can't be a team's top cornerback, but he is a nice depth piece that can start on most teams in the NFL.

48. Mekhi Becton: New York Jets, OT

As a former number 11 overall pick, Mekhi Becton is considered by many to be a draft bust. He has often been hurt and has struggled to keep his weight in check. Becton still has tons of potential, though, and in a weak offensive line class, some team may be willing to gamble on his upside.

47. Xavier McKinney: New York Giants, S

Xavier McKinney is a ball-hawking safety who can make tackles in the open field on top of being a threat to intercept the deep ball. McKinney is only 24 years old, so he should be a highly coveted free agent for most NFL teams.

46. Mike Onwenu, New England Patriots, OT

Mike Onwenu has played all over the offensive line for the New England Patriots. While this versatility may be attractive, he was clearly at his best when playing right tackle.

45. Jadeveon Clowney: Baltimore Ravens, DE

Jadeveon Clowney was the first overall pick in 2014. He didn't quite live up to the lofty expectations that came with that title, but he has been a productive player in the NFL for a long time now in a variety of different schemes.

This past season, Clowney played for his fifth franchise. Seemingly every year he isn't signed until late in the offseason, but he always seems to play a key role on whatever defense he is on.

44. Jonathan Greenard, Houston Texans, EDGE

Will Anderson received a lot of attention for the Houston Texans this year, and rightfully so, as the edge rusher won the Defensive Rookie of the Year award. It was Jonathan Greenard who led the rising team in sacks, though. Greenard had 12.5 sacks, and an improving Texans team will likely want him back.

43. Hunter Henry, New England Patriots, TE

Hunter Henry was once the star of a prized free agent class for the New England Patriots. Now, the tight end hits the open market again. Henry won't be as shiny of a toy as the last time he was a free agent, but he is still around league average at the tight end position and will have a good chance to land a starting gig somewhere.

42. Austin Ekeler: Los Angeles Chargers, RB

The Los Angeles Chargers were unwilling to give Austin Ekeler – who was one of the best running backs in the league at the time – a contract extension prior to last season. Unfortunately for Ekeler (and the crowd that wants to see running backs paid fairly), the Chargers may have been right not to pay him. The running back struggled with injuries and didn't look as explosive as normal with the ball in his hands this season.

His regression may cost him some money and long-term security this offseason, as running backs tend to fall off suddenly in the NFL. Still, Ekeler has proven production as one of the best running backs in the league and has historically been a great pass-catching back.

41. Za'Darius Smith: Cleveland Browns, DE

Za'Darius Smith is massive for his position, and he wins at the line of scrimmage with strength. Smith has played on a new team in each of the three previous seasons, so he will look to find his next home this spring.

40. Geno Stone: Baltimore Ravens, S

Teams are deploying three safeties with regularity these days, and Geno Stone thrived in a system that did that a lot this year with the Baltimore Ravens. Stone isn't great against the run, but his seven interceptions were the second most in the NFL.

Stone is the ultimate playmaker on the defensive side of the football, but he also likely benefited from playing alongside tons of talent on the Ravens.

39. Chidobe Awuzie: Cincinnati Bengals, CB

Chidobe Awuzie has been a very talented player for both the Cowboys and the Cincinnati Bengals, but injuries have been an issue in recent seasons.

38. Gabe Davis: Buffalo Bills, WR

Gabe Davis is a complimentary receiver that any team would love to have because of his top-notch speed and ability to make big plays. He has been potent in the Buffalo Bills high-octane offense, and he would likely play a similar role to what he does in Buffalo for any other team.

With some top-end NFL receivers set to hit free agency and an elite class for the position in the NFL Draft, Davis would be a nice pickup for a team that doesn't want to invest a massive amount into the position.

37. Kyle Dugger: New England Patriots, S

The New England Patriots have a handful of their starters hitting free agency this offseason, which isn't ideal for a team that was already lacking talent this past season. Kyle Dugger was a Bill Belichick type of player. He is a safety-linebacker hybrid, and it will be interesting to see if the team brings him back in the post-Belichick era.

36. Frankie Luvu: Carolina Panthers, LB

Frankie Luvu's limitations in coverage prevent him from ranking higher on this list, but he is definitely going to have a market in free agency. Luvu goes north-to-south better than almost any linebacker in the NFL, as he is one of the best in the league at his position when it comes to rushing the quarterback and stopping the run.

35. Dalton Schultz: Houston Texans, TE

Travis Kelce, George Kittle, Sam LaPorta, and Mark Andrews all played in the Conference Championship games this season. Those tight ends are arguably the four best tight ends in the league, which makes it clear that the position is very important and can directly lead to team success.

While Dalton Schultz is not in the same category as those players, he will be the best tight end available in free agency this year.

34. Trent Brown: New England Patriots, OT

Trent Brown is best in a gap running scheme, which limits how many teams he fits on. But he is still a massive lineman with great strength. In a class with so few talented offensive linemen, Brown is set for a nice payday.

33. Robert Hunt: Miami Dolphins, OG

As a young lineman with proven production, it is possible that Robert Hunt will command the biggest contract of any offensive linemen this offseason. He has played tackle in the NFL, but his home is as a guard.

32. Lloyd Cushenberry: Denver Broncos, OC

Lloyd Cushenberry was underwhelming in his first few seasons as the Denver Broncos' center. With an improved line around him, though, he picked up his play in 2023 and will now be one of the best interior offensive linemen available in free agency.

A lack of size and strength may scare some teams off, but Cushenberry is technically sound as a blocker.

31. Josh Uche: New England Patriots, EDGE

Josh Uche is likely limited to a third-down pass-rushing role, but that is an important role in the NFL, and Uche thrives in it because of the speed and a variety of pass-rushing moves.

30. Derrick Henry: Tennessee Titans, RB

One of the best running backs in NFL history, Derrick Henry, is clearly in the final stretch of his career. Henry is a monster at the running back position capable of running through any tackle.

His lack of pass-catching will limit what he can do going forward, though, as catching passes out of the backfield is a must in the modern NFL, and he doesn't make up for that weakness in his game as a runner as much as he used to. Henry is 30 years old, and a lot of running backs struggle after hitting that age.

29. Kamren Curl: Washington Commanders, S

Kamren Curl may not have the name recognition as some of the other players on this list, but he is one of the best upcoming NFL free agents at the safety position.

28. Kevin Dotson: Los Angeles Rams, OG

Kyren Williams had a great season running the football for the Los Angeles Rams as a sophomore, and Kevin Dotson was a big reason why. Dotson is equally as impressive in pass protection and run blocking.

27. Bryce Huff: New York Jets, EDGE

Despite the New York Jets bringing in a number of edge rushers over the past few offseasons, Bryce Huff still found a way to improve his game in 2023. Huff's pass-rush win rate is exceptional, but he isn't great against the run.

26. Chase Young: San Francisco 49ers, DE

Chase Young has been somewhat of a disappointment since being drafted second overall in 2020. That has been mainly due to injuries, and while he has contributed on arguably the best defense in the NFL since being traded to the San Francisco 49ers, he hasn't been as dominant as an individual player as people would like to see.

Still, Young has plenty of potential and the athletic makeup to be a good player in this league for a long time.

25. Tyron Smith: Dallas Cowboys, OT

Tyron Smith has been one of the best blindside protectors in the NFL for over a decade. He has spent his entire career with the Dallas Cowboys, but he will be a free agent in 2024. As Smith ages, he has spent less time on the field because of injuries and has regressed as a player when on the field. There is still tons of talent here, though, and this offensive line class is weak.

Because of that, some teams will be desperate to add Smith, and he can still add value if there is depth behind him. It might not be wise to expect Smith to land a long-term deal, but there is no offensive lineman with more talent in this free-agency class.

24. Calvin Ridley: Jacksonville Jaguars, WR

All reports in the preseason claimed that Calvin Ridley looked exceptional and was primed for a big season after returning from suspension. Come game time, though, Ridley wasn't as impressive as many expected. He was, without a doubt, still a productive and talented receiver though.

It will be interesting to monitor what the Jaguars decide to do with Ridley because the draft pick that Jacksonville owes the Atlanta Falcons from the trade that brought in Ridley will become a second-rounder if he signs a long-term extension with the Jaguars.

23. Josh Jacobs: Las Vegas Raiders, RB

After leading the league in rushing in 2022, Josh Jacobs had his worst statistical season in 2023. That is bad timing for someone set to hit free agency, but Jacobs is still a talented rusher. Interested teams can be excited by the fact that he looked better once Antonio Pierce took over the team.

22. Kendall Fuller, Washington Commanders, CB

Kendall Fuller is a versatile cornerback. He can guard slot receivers or play outside, and he also has the ability to play in zone or man coverage.

21. Saquon Barkley, New York Giants, RB

The running back position has been extremely devalued in recent seasons, and Saquon Barkley is a prime example of that, considering the Giants were unwilling to give him a multi-year deal. Barkley is still a good running back, but he has never been as good as he was during his rookie season.

Barkley very well may struggle to land a long-term deal again this offseason, but he is good enough that he will be the starter for whoever he plays for next season.

20. Leonard Williams: Seattle Seahawks, DT

Leonard Williams' last massive contract is ending, and he will surely get another big deal this offseason. Williams didn't live up to expectations with the Jets, but he has improved every year since, and he thrived in Seattle after a trade deadline deal to the Seahawks last year.

19. Tony Pollard: Dallas Cowboys, RB

Tony Pollard took over the reins as the Cowboys' bell cow back this past season when Ezekiel Elliot joined the Patriots. Pollard showed why many fans wanted him to get more touches when he was sharing the backfield with Elliot. Pollard ran for 1,005 yards and had six total touchdowns this past season as the lead back, but his numbers were actually better the year prior.

18. Devin White: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, LB

Both of Tampa Bay's talented middle linebackers, Devin White and Lavonte David, are set to become free agents this offseason. David has had the more impressive career as a 12-year veteran, but White is younger and has been great since being a first-round pick in 2019.

White is a great pass rusher at the off-ball linebacker position, but his coverage skills haven't been as impressive as they were supposed to be when White was drafted in the top five.

17. Marquise Brown: Arizona Cardinals, WR

Speed kills, and Marquise Brown is one of the best speed demons in the NFL. The incredible deep threat is talented enough that the Cardinals traded a first-round pick for him. Things haven't gone according to plan for the Cardinals as a team since then, but Brown has not been a reason for their struggles.

16. D.J. Reader: Cincinnati Bengals, DT

At 335 pounds, D.J. Reader is a mountain of a man. He might not be the world's best pass rusher, but he clogs lanes and makes it harder for teams to run the football. A torn quadricep might hurt the big man in free agency, though.

15. Christian Wilkens: Miami Dolphins, DT

The Miami Dolphins have invested heavily in their roster through free agency and big trades in recent offseasons. That may make it harder to retain their own players, but the team needs to prioritize retaining Christian Wilkens. The defensive line is Miami's thinnest position group, and Wilkens is their best defensive tackle.

14. Mike Evans: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, WR

Mike Evans has long been one of the best and one of the most underrated receivers in the NFL. It was painful to leave the longtime Tampa Bay Buccaneers' receiver off of our list of the best receivers in football earlier this season, and Evans once again proved he still is among the league's elite at his position.

Evans has gone for over 1,000 receiving yards in all 10 of his NFL seasons, which is a league record. He even led the league this past year with 13 receiving touchdowns. Evans is 30 years old, and everyone keeps expecting regression, but that has yet to come from the star player. He even thrived last season despite Tom Brady – the greatest player of all time – retiring.

13. Kirk Cousins: Minnesota Vikings, QB

If it weren't for a torn Achilles, Kirk Cousins would rank near or at the top of the list of best NFL free agents in 2024. Cousins was having a career year for the Vikings before getting hurt. He may not be a megastar, but quarterbacks of his talent level rarely hit the open market. Cousins is 35, though, and that is a scary thought for teams that need a quarterback when combined with the fact that Cousins is coming off of a major injury.

His timeline to return from the injury is still unknown, but so many teams need an upgrade at the quarterback position. Prior to his injury, Cousins ranked inside of the top 10 in our quarterback rankings midway through the season. Despite his medical concerns, Cousins will still surely land a gig as a starter for next year.

12. Danielle Hunter: Minnesota Vikings, EDGE

Danielle Hunter won't be getting the franchise tag this offseason, so he is one of the impending NFL free agents most likely to actually hit the open market. After finishing top five in sacks (16.5) this season, someone will want to bring in the edge rusher onto their team as a foundational piece of a defense.

Getting after the quarterback is the most coveted skillset on the defensive side of the football, and few do it better than Hunter.

11. Antonie Winfield Jr.: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, S

The Buccaneers might be hit hard in free agency this year. They have a bunch of talented players hitting the open market, and Antonie Winfield Jr. might be the best of the bunch. Winfield does it all, as he can line up in the box, guard tight ends, and roam deep down the field, and he will surely be one of the most coveted NFL free agents.

10. L'Jarius Sneed: Kansas City Chiefs, CB

L'Jarius Sneed was perhaps a Pro Bowl and All-Pro snub this season on a Kansas City Chiefs defense that took their game to new heights this year. His teammate in the secondary, Trent McDuffie, was on the All-Pro team, but Sneed may be even better. He has shown that in the playoffs so far, most notably when he had some big plays against the Ravens in the AFC Championship Game.

9. Brian Burns: Carolina Panthers, DE

The Carolina Panthers were once reportedly offered two first-round picks for Brian Burns, and they declined. With Carolina's lack of success this season and the fact that the team will be without their first-round pick in the 2024 draft because of their trade-up last year for Bryce Young, they likely regret that decision. Still, it shows you just how valuable Burns is.

An investing team would likely want Burns' sack numbers to be a little bit higher, but he still hangs around double-digit sacks every year. Any NFL team would love to have Burns, but the Panthers would be smart not to let him sign elsewhere as a free agent because the team is already depleted of talent.

8. Tee Higgins: Cincinnati Bengals, WR

Tee Higgins has a case as the top soon-to-be free agent in this crop of players. We give the slight edge to Michael Pittman Jr., but Higgins has more big-play ability. Higgins is great in the red zone, as exemplified by his 24 career touchdown catches. The Bengals have had one of the best receiver corps in the NFL for a while, but they wouldn't be the same if Higgins walks in free agency.

7. Michael Pittman Jr.: Indianapolis Colts, WR

For receiver-needy teams, this should be a great offseason. The NFL Draft is as stacked with receiver talent as we have ever seen it, and there are also plenty of options to pick from in free agency. Pittman is the best of both worlds as someone who is still young but has already produced in the NFL. Pittman and Higgins have played in the league for the same amount of time, but Pittman has 79 more receptions.

Higgins has more yards and touchdowns than Pittman. But the reason the Colts WR has the edge in terms of NFL free agents is because Pittman has more experience as the top option, whereas Higgins has spent most of his career as the number two guy behind Ja'Marr Chase.

6. Jaylon Johnson: Chicago Bears, CB

Jaylon Johnson has already made a lot of noise in the NFL, and he is only 24 years old. Having such a talented and proven youngster hitting the open market will be very attractive for teams. Johnson had four interceptions this past season.

5. Baker Mayfield: Tampa Bay Buccaneers, QB

Baker Mayfield made himself a lot of money in 2023. The former first-overall pick was nearly out of the league last year after playing for three different teams. He found a role and thrived in it this season for the Buccaneers, though, and his Pro Bowl season means he should have a shot as a starter going forward.

Mayfield ranks so high because he is the upcoming free-agent quarterback with the most potential going forward, but buyers must beware because Mayfield underperformed in years prior, and his season with Tampa Bay may be looked at as a one-year-wonder.

4. Justin Madubuike, Baltimore Ravens, DT

The Ravens seemingly always have stars on the defensive side of the football. The most recent one to emerge was Justin Madubuike, who had a monster season in 2023-24. His production improved rapidly this season, and he even had 13.5 sacks despite playing on the interior of the defensive line.

While Chris Jones will demand a bigger contract, it is possible that Madubuike will outperform Jones going forward, considering he is only 26 years old.

3. Patrick Queen: Baltimore Ravens, LB

Patrick Queen formed the best linebacker duo in the NFL alongside Roquan Smith. While Smith was the leader of the Ravens, Queen still has all the talent in the world. The former first-round pick had 133 combined tackles this year. He fits the mold as a modern-day off-ball linebacker who can work in coverage but still thrive as a run-stopper.

2. Josh Allen: Jacksonville Jaguars, EDGE

Before you get too excited, this isn't THAT Josh Allen. The defensive version of Josh Allen is still one of the best players in the league, though. In fact, the Jaguars' star had the second-most sacks in the league with 17.5.

Allen has great speed and athleticism and a number of pass-rushing moves to boot. Additionally, he plays arguably the most important position besides the quarterback position, which means he will see a nice payday this offseason as one of the best upcoming NFL free agents.

1. Chris Jones: Kansas City Chiefs, DT

With Aaron Donald getting older, there is a case to be made for Chris Jones as the best defensive tackle in the NFL. He held out at the start of this season in hopes of a massive contract. While he didn't get that from the Chiefs before returning to action, it seems inevitable that Jones will get the bag this offseason. Jones is good against the run, but more so, he is dominant as a pass rusher, which is very valuable from an interior defensive lineman. Jones' versatility will be valuable for whichever team signs him.

After making yet another Super Bowl, the Chiefs won't want to lose their best defensive player, but franchise tagging him would cost the team around $33 million, so it is possible he hits the open market. If that is the case, Jones will be the best NFL free agent available this offseason.