Mike Tyson applauds Orange Cassidy after beating Katsuyori Shibata in AEW

AEW Rampage became must-watch TV this week, with an All-Atlantic City Dream Match in the books, and boy, oh boy, did it deliver.

All-Atlantic Champion Orange Cassidy faced off against “The Wrestler” himself, Katsuyori Shibata. While this alone is a pretty noteworthy match on paper, as this is only Shibata’s third match since his triumphant return from a very serious brain injury, Tony Khan wanted to up the star power with yet another big name added to the match: Mike Tyson.

That’s right: making his own return to the world of professional wrestling, “Iron” Mike joined the commentary booth for the match, and he had plenty to say about the proceedings.

Of course, Tyson was impressed by the comeback story and physicality of Shibata, and with such a great, hard-hitting performance, it was hard not to be, but one question heading into the match was what Tyson would think of the wrestling enigma of Cassidy, as he can be a rather divisive character for wrestling watchers.

Tyson, however, seemed entertained by Cassidy’s schtick and impressed when he hit his moves.

As the match went through its stops and starts, Tyson commented on Cassidy’s use of “mind games,” cheered Cassidy on quite a few times, and clearly saw him as a wrestler not to be underestimated.

Well, Tyson’s assessment of Cassidy proved true, as he was able to land an orange punch for the victory in a move that caused Tyson to swear on live TV. As Cassidy and Shibata shook hands and had a fun callback to Forbidden Door from earlier this year with Cassidy’s shades, it was clear that Tyson was happy to be back in AEW, and that he sees Cassidy as a legitimate wrestler. Greatness truly recognizes greatness.