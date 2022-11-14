Published November 14, 2022

By Rexwell Villas · 2 min read

Who knew that after 25 years since Mike Tyson decided to make a dinner out of Evander Holyfield’s ear in their 1997 heavyweight championship rematch, the two would be teaming up to market a cannabis product? Wait, what?

The two boxing legends have joined forces to promote “Holy Ears,” a new product of Tyson’s cannabis company, Tyson 2.0. From the name itself, it’s clear where the inspiration came from. For those young enough to not get the reference, the Holy Ears edibles are inspired by the gruesome and shocking event during the 1997 fight between Tyson and Holyfield in which the former bit the latter’s ear. That resulted in Tyson getting disqualified from the match and kicking off his long descent in and outside of the ring.

But Mike Tyson is a changed man now. And just like his outlook in life, his relationship with Holyfield has also changed course — for the better. The two have long moved on from that incident and are now using whatever is left in their star power to move products.

Via Scott Thompson of Fox News:

“I said, ‘That’s awesome.’ Then, we played with it, we released it, it was an immediate success,” Tyson, who initially dropped the product as “Mike Bites,” told Fox News Digital. “It was immediate success, and so I was saying, ‘Why don’t Evander get involved too?’”

Holyfield will also be busy soon selling his own products, as he is reportedly scheduled to have a cannabis line in 2023 under Carma Holdings, which is the same company that handles Tyson 2.0.