Mike Tyson's plane altercation takes a new turn after the alleged victim demands $450,000 for what happened.

It's been over a year since Mike Tyson was filmed punching someone on a plane after the alleged victim bothered and annoyed the former heavyweight champion. Tyson has spoken about the incident several times since then. But the person involved is now seeking a load of cash from Tyson.

As it turns out, Melvin Townsend, the alleged victim of the incident, is demanding $450,000 to avoid a future lawsuit, according to TMZ Sports. Tyson's attorney is calling it “a shakedown.”

“The man who Mike Tyson pummeled during a wild fight on a plane last year is now demanding the boxer pay him nearly half a million dollars to avoid a future lawsuit over the altercation. But, the boxing legend's attorney, Alex Spiro, is adamant the whole thing is ‘a shakedown' attempt … and insists absolutely no payment will be forthcoming.”

The plane altercation took place in April 2022. In the video, a man is seen talking to Mike Tyson. The former heavyweight champ didn't seem to enjoy the conversation. Tyson's representatives claim that “Townsend threw a water bottle at the former pugilist and annoyed him repeatedly.”

The alleged victim's attorney, Jake Jondle, claims that Mike Tyson “could have used other remedies to diffuse the situation on the April 2022 JetBlue flight … but instead ‘he chose physical violence' and ‘viciously assaulted' Townsend.”

Townsend's attorney claims he sustained a “‘severe headache' as well as neck pain … and ‘is still suffering with the effects of the assault to this day.'” Even so, Tyson's attorney is adamant that the demanded $450,000 will not be handed over.

“‘I have received a shakedown letter related to some instigator's harassment of Mike a year ago and the aftermath,' Spiro said in a statement. ‘There will be no shakedown payment.'”

We'll see how this plays out. Mike Tyson and his attorney will keep a close eye on this situation in case it develops further.