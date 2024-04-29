We’re another day closer to watching boxing legend and one of the greatest combat sports athletes of all-time in Mike Tyson make his return back to the boxing ring. Welcoming him is none other than Jake Paul, who has been calling for a shot at the great for months now. On July 20, 2024, we’ll see Tyson vs. Paul square off in the ring for not just an exhibition, but now a professionally sanctioned fight. Check out our Boxing news for more breaking content!
It was reported by ESPN that the Texas Department of Licensing and Regulations has sanctioned the July 20 bout between Tyson and Paul, making it a professional fight that will count towards both fighters’ records. Most Valuable Promotions’ Nakisa Badarian told ESPN, “Mike Tyson and Jake Paul signed on to fight each other with the desire to do so in a sanctioned professional fight that would have a definitive outcome”
Mike Tyson (50-6, 44KO) last fought a professional fight 20 years ago when he was 38, notching his last win back in 2003. In 2020, he notably made a return to the ring against fellow boxing legend Roy Jones Jr. as the two meet for an exhibition bout resulting in a split decision. Mike Tyson will be 58 when he steps into the ring against the 27-year old Jake Paul.
Jake Paul (9-1, 6KO) got his start fighting the likes of former basketball player Nate Robinson and wrestler Ben Askren in visibly lopsided bouts. After suffering his first pro loss to a lifelong boxer in Tommy Fury, Paul has since ramped-up his training and competition. He went on to beat stars of MMA like Anderson Silva and Nick Diaz in the boxing ring. Now, he’ll undoubtedly face the best boxer he’s ever shared the ring with.
Still, there’s much contention over whether a fight like this should have been sanctioned given the 30+ year difference between the two opponents. Nevertheless, it’s clear both sides want this fight to mean something and after looking great against Roy Jones Jr. in his last return, Mike Tyson was a bit frustrated that the bout ended in a split decision draw. This time around, he’ll get a chance to prove his greatness once again and actually have a fight that means something on his record. If he wins, Jake Paul will have the satisfaction of having beaten arguably the best boxer of all time.
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is also set to air live on Netflix, just the third time the streaming company has ever streamed a live sporting event. Given the hype behind both fighters and an entire generation of people eagerly awaiting Mike Tyson’s return, this should be a massively-grossing even for the sport of boxing. Given Mike Tyson’s passion for the sport and massive following, there’s no wat we see any punches get pulled on fight day.
Mike Tyson vs. Jake Paul is set to air on Netlfix on July 20, 2024 from AT&T Stadium in Arlington, Texas. Most Value Promotions claims 85,000 accounts have already subscribed to access to the fight, so don’t miss the action live when these two meet in the ring.