The Las Vegas Raiders took a rough loss against the Kansas City Chiefs this week, as neither side of the ball was able to establish anything. One thing that has hurt the Raiders this season is injuries, and the offense missed some key pieces against the Chiefs. One of them was Jakobi Meyers, who missed his first game of the season, and Brock Bowers, who has missed the past few games.

With the Raiders heading into a bye week, there is some optimism that they'll return, according to head coach Pete Carroll.

“Raiders HC Pete Carroll told reporters that TE Brock Bowers and WR Jakobi Meyers should return for the Sunday Nov. 2 game against the Jaguars after the team’s bye week,” ESPN's Adam Schefter wrote on X, formerly Twitter.

Bowers and Meyers are the Raiders' best two pass catchers, and it's obvious when neither of them are on the field. It's been real noticeable with Bowers missing time, and it's affected the way the team has played.

Bowers suffered a PCL injury in Week 1 against the New England Patriots and played through it for the next three games. The team then decided to sit him since then, as the only way he was going to recover was by getting some rest.

With Bowers being out, it was expected that Meyers would get most of the catches, but he hasn't been able to establish much of a rhythm with Geno Smith so far. There have also been rumors that the Raiders could be looking to trade Meyers, as he requested one before the start of the season because he wanted a new contract.

As of now, it looks like they'll keep him, and the most likely want to see what the team looks like on offense when they are fully heatlhy.