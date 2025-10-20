The Denver Broncos escaped with one of the wildest comebacks of the NFL season, erasing a 32-0 deficit to beat the New York Giants 33-32. But even after that exhilarating win, head coach Sean Payton made headlines for an unexpected reason — a subtle comment that sounded like a dig at former quarterback Russell Wilson.

Speaking to reporters Monday, Payton said he told Giants owner John Mara that he was “hoping” New York’s quarterback switch to rookie Jaxson Dart would happen after their game, implying Denver would have preferred facing the struggling Wilson.

“You know they found a little spark with that quarterback,” Payton said, via Ari Meirov. “I was talking to John Mara not too long ago — I said we were hoping that change would have happened long after our game.”

The quote raised eyebrows, but Payton’s real focus remains on fixing his own team’s offensive inconsistencies. When asked about the Broncos’ widespread struggles on that side of the ball, Payton offered a blunt assessment:

“You start with who,” he told Parker Gabriel. “You begin by looking at what you’re asking of who offensively. Playing time for guys may increase or diminish this week. Then you look at scheme and if it fits.”

That process signals potential lineup changes as Denver evaluates which players are executing and which aren’t. Despite inconsistent production from the offense — including slow starts and red-zone miscues — Payton isn’t ready to hand over play-calling duties.

“No, I think we’re comfortable as an offensive staff with how we’re operating,” he told Andrew Mason. “I haven’t given any consideration to handing play-calling off, even for a short period.”

Meanwhile, the Broncos’ defense continues to set the tone. Denver’s physical identity stems from Payton’s “grind-it-out” philosophy that began in training camp. Linebacker Nik Bonitto recently called it “the craziest camp I’ve ever been a part of,” noting that the toughness built there is now translating to wins.

Still, Payton knows his team must find balance. Denver’s defense can only carry them so far without complementary offensive execution. By reassessing personnel and refining the scheme rather than overhauling leadership, Payton aims to restore rhythm and confidence to a unit still finding its identity under rookie quarterback Bo Nix.

The Broncos, now 5-2, will look to keep momentum when they face the Giants again in Week 7 — this time hoping their offense looks as tough as their defense.