The Miami Dolphins may have hit rock bottom, and their head coach’s future hangs in the balance. However, they got good news with Darren Waller’s positive injury update. He was listed as week to week with a pec tear, according to a post on X by Ian Rapoport.

“Sources: #Dolphins TE Darren Waller suffered a pec strain, not a full tear, and he is considered week-to-week. Some good news after the MRI.”

Earlier, the injury was feared to be season-ending for Waller, according to a post on X by Josh Moser.

“Drew Rosenhaus says his Dolphins client, Darren Waller suffered a, “pec strain,” in the loss to the Browns. He will undergo an MRI Monday morning. If it’s torn, it could be a season-ending injury. Hoping for clean imaging and good news. #phinsup”

Dolphins TE Darren Waller hopes to continue good season

After not playing in 2024, Waller returned to the field with the Dolphins. In four games, he caight 10 passes for 117 yards. But more importantly he hauled in four touchdown catches.

Waller has given the Dolphins a much-needed Red Zone threat after the injury to Tyreek Hill. However, the team hadn’t used him consistently. He had only 12 targets over the four games, and didn’t receive a target before exiting Sunday’s game against the Browns.

Of course, that’s likely just another symptom of a team that has clearly lost its way. The Dolphins are headed for a disastrous year with a 1-6 record. Making things worse, they lost 31-6 to the Browns, who also entered the game with a 1-5 mark.

Even if Waller manages to return sooner as opposed to later, the Dolphins are headed for a high draft pick. However, that may just cause more problems. Will they go after a franchise quarterback, or stick with the fading Tua Tagovailoa? He is posting the worst numbers of his six-year NFL career with 11 touchdown passes and an unslightly 10 interceptions.