Maybe it won’t turn out too badly for Washington Commanders QB Jayden Daniels, who suffered a hamstring injury against the Cowboys. But a legendary Washington QB demanded patience with Daniels’ injury, according to a post on X by JP Finlay.

“After Jayden Daniels left the Dallas game with an injury, @Theismann7 preaches patience: “If he pulled his hamstring then there's no way he should play this week…The worst thing that could happen is getting him on the field too soon.”

Of course, Theismann is sensitive to injuries as his career ended abruptly at the hands of New York Giants linebacker Lawrence Taylor in 1985.

Commanders QB Jayden Daniels could miss time

Theismann is no dummy. He knows the importance of Daniels to the Commanders’ 2025 playoff hopes. With him, they have a chance. Without, even for a couple of games, they likely don’t.

And Daniels’ teammates know what is at stake, too. He is the unquestioned leader of the Commanders, even in just his second season.

“Oh man, to see one of our leaders going down it definitely affected the team,” linebacker Frankie Luvu said. “He's one of them guys we lean towards. I hope he comes back stronger than what he is.”

Theismann has a good point. It’s pretty simple. The Commanders have to assess the importance of winning in 2025 as opposed to the future. Are they willing to gamble five or 10 years for a shot at winning this year?

They probably shouldn’t. This team isn’t built to win. It’s only built to have an outside chance to win — if Daniels carries them. Head coach Dan Quinn as much as admitted it when asked if he was surprised the Commanders stand at 3-4, according to a post on X by the team.

“Yes, very,” Quinn said. “Injuries are not the reason that we lost. It don’t matter who you have, or who is out, when you don’t give yourself a real chance at it. Turnover margin to penalties to missed tackles and drops. Dallas beat us and we beat ourselves, as well. We’re the ones that got ourselves in the hole and we’re the same ones that gotta dig ourselves out.”