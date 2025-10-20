The Indiana Pacers are entering the 2025–26 NBA season facing a major challenge, life without Tyrese Haliburton. The All-Star guard’s season-ending injury has completely changed the team’s outlook. Yet amid the uncertainty, one player stands at the center of the Pacers’ hopes: Bennedict Mathurin. This is the moment for Mathurin to step out of Haliburton’s shadow and emerge as another breakout star, and perhaps the Pacers’ next franchise cornerstone.

A New Reality in Indiana

Losing Tyrese Haliburton, the Pacers’ floor general and emotional core, would sink most teams. But for Indiana, it has opened a door for growth. Head coach Rick Carlisle believes Mathurin, now entering his fourth year, has the talent to carry the offense. The staff has redesigned the system around him, giving the young guard more touches, freedom, and responsibility.

Last season, Bennedict Mathurin averaged 16.1 points per game, flashing elite scoring instincts. He thrived as a slasher and transition threat but often played off the ball beside Haliburton. Now that dynamic has flipped, Mathurin will be creating offense, not just finishing it.

In preseason workouts, teammates have praised his sharper decision-making and growing leadership. The once-fiery rookie is evolving into a confident voice, determined to prove that Indiana can still compete without its star playmaker.

Stepping into the Spotlight

For Bennedict Mathurin, this season is personal. He’s always played with a chip on his shoulder, from his days at Arizona to becoming a lottery pick for the Pacers. Critics questioned whether he could evolve beyond being a pure scorer. Now he has the perfect opportunity to silence them.

With Haliburton sidelined, Mathurin’s touches will skyrocket. Expect his shot volume and usage rate to climb as he takes over primary scoring duties. More importantly, Indiana needs him to elevate teammates, reading defenses, facilitating drives, and handling double teams. Carlisle has challenged him to trust the system, not just his instincts.

Defensively, Mathurin has made visible progress. His physicality and lateral quickness make him capable of guarding multiple positions. The Pacers want him to set the tone on both ends, a two-way leader who defines the team’s energy every night.

Redefining the Pacers’ Identity

The absence of Haliburton forces the Pacers to adapt this NBA season. Without their elite passer, the Pacers are embracing a fast, attacking style built around Mathurin’s explosiveness and collective defensive grit. The ball will move through quick drives, off-ball screens, and transition attacks rather than deliberate pick-and-rolls.

That approach plays directly into Mathurin’s strengths. Few young players attack the rim with his blend of power and control. He’s also worked tirelessly on his perimeter shot, improving his consistency from three-point range. If that shooting leap carries into the regular season, Mathurin could average 22–24 points per game, a surge that would make him one of the breakout stars of the upcoming Pacers' NBA season.

Off the court, his confidence remains unshakable. Teammates describe him as fearless, a player who relishes big moments rather than shying away from them. That mentality could be exactly what Indiana needs to stay competitive in a loaded Eastern Conference.

Opportunity Meets Expectation

Every great player has a defining moment, a season where potential turns into proof. For Bennedict Mathurin, this is the season where the Pacers’ fate rests squarely on his shoulders. He’ll be facing tougher defenders, more attention, and higher expectations than ever before. But those close to the organization believe he’s ready.

Carlisle recently said that Mathurin has “the mindset of a star.” The challenge now is to back it up with performance. If he can lead the Pacers to a respectable playoff push without Haliburton, it won’t just prove his worth, it’ll announce his arrival as one of the NBA’s next elite guards.

The Next Great Pacer Emerges

The road ahead won’t be easy. The Pacers will miss Tyrese Haliburton’s leadership and playmaking, but in his absence, a new story is being written, one about resilience, growth, and the emergence of Bennedict Mathurin as another cornerstone of the franchise.

He’s no longer just the understudy. This season, Mathurin becomes the show. And if his talent continues to rise as expected, he won’t just shock the league, he’ll redefine what the future of Indiana basketball looks like.